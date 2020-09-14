Ray Fisher is not happy with the independent Warner Bros. investigators looking into his abuse claims. The Justice League star claims that the investigators have avoided key witnesses who have already come forward with their stories. Fisher claims that Joss Whedon's behavior on the set of the movie was "gross" and "abusive," while also accusing DC's Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of creating a toxic work environment. Jason Momoa has thrown his support behind Fisher, as has actress Kiersey Clemons, who had the role of Iris West in the original Justice League cut.

Ray Fisher announced back at the end of August that Warner Bros. had launched an investigation looking into his accusations. At the time, Fisher was very excited about the news development and what it could mean. However, it didn't take long for that enthusiasm to dissipate. In a new set of tweets, the actor blasts the independent investigators that the studio hired. You can read what he had to say below.

Warner Bros. responded to Ray Fisher's accusations last week and largely dismissed them. However, the investigation is still underway, even though Fisher doesn't believe that the investigators have his best interests in mind. He says, "Others (including an implicated individual that called me to apologize) have already been interviewed. We will not let ANY investigator cherry-pick interviewees that best suit Warner Bros.' false narrative and scapegoating efforts. All with stories WILL be heard!"

As the matter continues to get worse, Ray Fisher is confident that his side of the story will come out to the public. As for who came forward and apologized to the Justice League actor, that is unclear. Fisher did not go into details, but one can imagine that it was Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns, or Jon Berg. It sounds like the production of Justice League fell apart after Zack Snyder left. Whedon was brought on to take over the reshoots and the movie turned into something completely different from what Snyder originally envisioned.

Thankfully, Zack Snyder is back to making his original cut of Justice League, which will debut on HBO Max at some point in 2021. Ray Fisher's role as Cyborg will be larger and Kiersey Clemons' Iris West will be put back into the movie. As for Fisher showing up in a future DC project, that remains unclear. It has been confirmed that he was in talks to join the cast of the upcoming and long awaited standalone movie The Flash, but it is unclear if he will have a role in the project after all of the dust has settled. You can check out the latest accusations above, thanks to Ray Fisher's Twitter account.

