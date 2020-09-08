Jason Momoa appears to be backing the claims made by Justice League co-star Ray Fisher that the set had become "toxic" once Joss Whedon came on board. Originally, Zack Snyder was attached as the director for the 2017 crossover movie, but a personal tragedy led to the filmmaker departing the project during production. Warner Bros. and DC moved forward by hiring Whedon to come in and finish the movie, and in addition to creatively altering the final product with his own story revisions and reshoots, there have been accusations that Whedon was miserable to work for as well.

This past summer, Ray Fisherwent public with claims that Whedon had led a toxic and hostile work environment, and that DC Films co-chairs Geoff Johns and Jon Berg were aware and allowed it to happen. In response, WarnerMedia announced they were launching a third-party investigation into Fisher's claims. "I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T's merger with Time Warner," Fisher tweeted at the time.

However, the investigation doesn't appear to be going leaning in Fisher's favor. The company has since released a statement about the investigation, accusing Fisher of refusing to cooperate by speaking with the investigator. For his part, Fisher says he isn't cooperating because he doesn't believe that the investigation is truly independent. When these kinds of stories turn into a case of believing one person's word over that of another's, what really helps is when others come forward to corroborate the claims made by either side. Fortunately, for Fisher, he now appears to be getting some backup from Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa.

""#IStandWithRayFisher," Momoa posted in an Instagram story, including a photo of Fisher. He doesn't include any other information, but the point of the hashtag is pretty clear. This also makes Momoa the first of Fisher's Justice League co-stars to publicly weigh in on the allegations against Joss Whedon in one way or another, and Fisher was quick to embrace the support. "Let's Go!!! #BORGLIFE Accountability>Entertainment," Fisher noted in a tweet, directly responding to Momoa's message.

Meanwhile, DC fans are excited about the alternate version of Justice League that's currently in the works for a release on HBO Max. With Snyder back in the director's chair, the four-part miniseries will present the story the way it was originally meant to be seen by Snyder. That means bringing back the lead cast for reshoots to complete the project. The original Justice League, which was set in the DCEU, starred Fisher as Cyborg, Momoa as Aquaman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Henry Cavill as Superman.

For years, there have been rumors about Fisher getting his own solo Cyborg movie, but the project has yet to make any real traction. Clearly, Fisher doesn't have the same issues with Snyder as he does with the director's Justice League replacement, as Fisher has even named Snyder as a good option to direct the potential movie. Let's just hope it won't be Joss Whedon. This story originates from Jason Momoa on Instagram.