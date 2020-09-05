Earlier this year, Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in 2017's Justice League, accused the film's director Joss Whedon of abusive behavior on set, and executives at the DC Films division of Warner Bros., Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, of enabling his behavior. Now, Fisher has taken things further with a shot at the President of DC Films Walter Hamada as well with a new Tweet.

"So you can better understand how deep this goes: After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns. I will not. A>E(Accountability>Entertainment)"

When Ray Fisher first made his accusations public, Warner Bros. chose not to openly address the issue, but Fisher revealed last month that the studio had called in a third-party investigator to look into the actor's claims and determine if some form of abuse had indeed taken place on set. After Fisher's latest accusation against the President of DC Films, a Warner Bros. spokesperson issued the following statement on behalf of the company.

"In July, Ray Fisher's representatives asked DC Films President Walter Hamada to talk to Mr. Fisher about his concerns during the production of Justice League. The two had previously spoken when Mr. Hamada asked him to reprise his role as Cyborg in Warner Bros.' upcoming Flash movie, together with other members of the Justice League."

"In their July conversation, Mr. Fisher recounted disagreements he'd had with the film's creative team regarding his portrayal of Cyborg, and complained that his suggested script revisions were not adopted. Mr. Hamada explained that creative differences are a normal part of the production process, and that a film's writer/director ultimately has to be in charge of these matters."

"Notably, Mr. Hamada also told Mr. Fisher that he would alleviate his concerns to WarnerMedia so they could conduct an investigation. At no time did Mr. Hamada ever "throw anyone under the bus," as Mr. Fisher has falsely claimed, or render any judgments about the Justice League production, in which Mr. Hamada had no involvement, since filming occurred before Mr. Hamada was elevated to his current position."

"While Mr. Fisher never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he'd raised about his character's portrayal. Still not satisfied, Mr. Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third party investigator."

"This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator. Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide."

It seems Warner Bros. is intent on putting the ball back in Fisher's court in terms of substantiating his allegations of abuse, rather than disclosing any evidence of abuse that the recent investigation may have unearthed. It remains to be seen how Fisher will respond to Warner Bros. claims that he has not been cooperating with the investigation. This news omes from Deadline.