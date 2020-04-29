While the current version of the live-action Justice League is embroiled in its own #ReleasetheSnyderCut controversy, there was another version of the team that was set to be brought to the big screen by Warner Bros. and Mad Max director George Miller back in 2008. The project was scrapped, but so intense was the speculation around the canceled feature that filmmaker Ryan Unicomb received enthusiastic support when he announced he was working on a documentary about the making of Miller's Justice League Mortal. Unicomb recently revealed why Warner Bros. is not directly involved in the documentary.

"It's as difficult as ever to get information and for the most part - and this is part of why it's taken so long - it's akin to getting blood from a stone. Because for so many people, it's such a sore point. For producers, it's a sore point because millions of dollars were spent on something that never came to fruition. For some people, it was something that would have made or broken their careers, and they have had to readjust their expectations of what their career was going to be or is."

Ryan Unicomb goes onto talk about why Warner Bros. is not involved with the project at this time, and most likley will not lend any support to the long-gestating documentary.

"Is Warner Brothers involved in what we're doing in an official standpoint? No. For the most part, it's all based around individual relationships that we've been building over the better part of half a decade. And just being able to clear certain things a day at a time. I will continue to do that; it will continue to be a day at a time thing with different people, never wanted to press the wrong buttons. Some people have got PTSD about a project this big because it's not some unknown character piece they were working on that they just did a couple of drawings for."

One of the main reasons Warner Bros. doesn't want to help is because there was another Justice League made. And that movie has faced its own set of problems after release. So justice League in general is a real sore spot for the studio.

"It's the Justice League. And it took a long time for them to get to the point where they were ready to make that movie; what Mortal would have been. And it took them a long, long, long time to even get a small amount of the progress again and to actually get it over the line like they did in 2017. And even that was a nightmare unto itself, that specific project. It's like trying to climb a mountain and falling down every time, and then when you finally get to the top, it's an avalanche that just carries you back to the bottom."

Justice League as a big screen entity has caused problems, while the Joss Whedon version also has its fans. But that movie, originally directed by Zack Snyder, has caused some major speed bumps in getting the Justice League Mortal documentary completed.

" They finally got a Justice League movie made, and from an audience standpoint, it basically reset everything. It took everything back to the beginning again. For some people, that's a really good thing. For some people, it's not. It's hard to say, "Yes, they're involved," or "No, they're not involved," because it's at this stage, in particular, it's just very muddy water. But the endgame is to obviously have access to the Warner Bros. vault and be allowed to have access to basically anything that we need to be able to show people what it would have been and get respect for the artists and whatnot."

The proposed Justice League movie under Miller would have kickstarted the DCEU around the same time as the MCU. Unfortunately, the movie, which would have starred D.J. Cotrona as Superman, Armie Hammer as Batman, Megan Gale as Wonder Woman, Adam Brody as The Flash, Common as Green Lantern, Santiago Cabrera as Aquaman, and Hugh Keays-Byrne as Martian Manhunter never came to see the light of day. After his documentary on Miller's Justice League gets finished, perhaps Unicomb can make a part two, exploring the behind-the-scenes drama that led to Zack Snyder's Justice League meeting a similar fate. This news first appeared at ScreenRant.