While Aquaman's signature weapon in the Justice League movie had been revealed before, it wasn't until a photo of Batman wielding the 'trident' started circulating that DC fans got upset. This iconic weapon looked different than what was expected. It didn't have three prongs, and it shouldn't be called a trident at all. Well, guess what? Actor Jason Momoa agrees, but assures DC fans that there is a reason his tradition trident hasn't been seen yet.

In the recent Justice League footage, and that pesky Batman photo, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the iconic trident had five points instead of three. Momoa has cleared up the controversy. He makes these clarifications.

"I didn't call it a trident. It's a quindent. We don't call it that in the movie and when you watch Aquaman you're going to see him go for the trident, so everyone's just got to stay tuned for a hot minute."

The quindent weapon is actually borrowed from Mera in the movie, when it comes time for Aquaman to join Batman, Wonder Woman, and his other new super friends, fighting to stop the villainous Steppenwolf. Momoa goes onto explain what's actually happening with his weapon.

"He's not the king yet. He looks to Mera and he goes, 'I need to borrow something. I need you to do me a favor.' So that's when she gives him the equipment."

It was long ago rumored that Amanda Waller has Aquaman's trident, and Jason Momoa hints that the Aquaman standalone movie has kept this idea intact. Jason Momoa further explained that Aquaman doesn't really want to join the Justice League.

"[He's] a devil's advocate, more of a reluctant hero. I'm kind of the one who doubts everything."

There's always got to be one in the bunch. Jason Momoa says the creative team behind Justice League tried to stay true to the character everyone knows from the comic books, while giving Aquaman a fresh twist.

"We're definitely trying to honor the comics. Polynesian people, obviously, we have tons of water gods. It's kind of a neat thing that there's a brown-skinned superhero."

Zack Snyder envisioned Aquaman as the outsider, an idea that has made it through Joss Whedon's revisions. This King of Atlantas feels somewhat out of place among the other heroes.

"He wasn't really accepted on land, and not really accepted in Atlantis. That was kind of an interesting thing for me with this character. I could relate to it, coming from Iowa and being Hawaiian. I grew up in Iowa, it's a great place. But I'm born in Hawaii. Half my family's in Iowa, half my family's in Hawaii. Not being fully accepted in either, I can definitely relate."

Thor: Ragnarok has one more weekend to enjoy by itself, before Aquaman and his team show up on November 17, when Justice League hits theaters. Thanks to WSVN-TV Miami anchor Chris Van Vliet for sharing his interview.