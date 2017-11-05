Five new Justice League clips were released today and the first features our best look at Steppenwolf yet. The new clip that is over a minute long sees the Justice League taking on Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), the general of Apokolips who leads the invasion of Earth in the highly anticipated movie. The cast is currently in the middle of their promotional tour for the movie and they have already hit spots such as China and London, all leading in the culminating world premiere event back in the United States.

The latest clip begins with Batman assisting Wonder Woman in getting rid of a parademon using his utility belt. Cyborg then drops from the sky and interfaces with the Night Crawler while Alfred has no idea who he is, and launches a missile at Steppenwolf. Steppenwolf is clearly unimpressed, catching the missile and noting how primitive the inhabitants of Earth seem to be while continuing to inspect the object. After Steppenwolf is finished inspecting the missile, the throws it at the wall and all of the water in Gotham harbor begins to bust through the damage, flooding it. Aquaman does his best to hold the water back and the intense clip ends there.

Low resolution image of Steppenwolf and a brief video were released last week, but this video is longer and in much better quality, giving us the best look at the villain that was first teased in last year's Batman v Superman. The CGI even appears to look better than what we have seen in previous trailer, but that is more than likely due to it being a lot better and longer of a look at Steppenwolf. Also prominent in the clip is Danny Elfman's score, which sounds epic and fits perfectly.

In other Justice League news, Ben Affleck recently talked about his experience playing Batman this time around. The actor mentions that it was different than Batman v Superman while talking about Batman being a manager. He had this to say.

"Batman, who is by nature, not necessarily anti-social but a loner. In this movie he is thrust into the role of having to not only work with people but bring them together and convince them to come in and try to be, some kind of gel with Wonder Woman to hold all that community effort together, and that was a really good thing to play for me."

Affleck continued by expressing how this Batman will be more in line with what longtime comic fans can expect when he plays a role as a member of the team:

"And it also does take us to a more traditional version of Batman in the Justice League comics, and his role with the Justice League versus the less sort of typical version seen in Batman v Superman where he was blinded by rage and wanted to take on Superman, so that was a lot of fun for me."

Justice League is less than 2 weeks away and the hype surrounding the movie is finally starting to outweigh the controversy that has been circling the project since its inception. The drama of Zack Snyder leaving and Joss Whedon taking over has taken its natural course and the early reviews from fans lucky enough to see an advanced screening have been raving about it, with some calling it the best DCEU movie to date. You can check out the new footage of Steppenwolf battling with the Justice League below, courtesy of Warner Bros.