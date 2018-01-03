Justice League has already come and gone from theaters and is expected to be released digitally by the end of the month. The movie was supposed to be a launch pad for the DCEU, but it has instead proven to be a scaling back and restructuring period for Warner Bros. and DC. Many fans were upset when it was announced that director Zack Snyder had to step down from the project due to a family matter and that Joss Whedon would step in to finish off the movie and those fans were even more upset when Justice League hit theaters. Ever since the movie arrived, many fans have been demanding Snyder's original cut. Whether that exists is still up in the air, but we now have a look at some of the concept art that hints at his true vision.

While we may never see Zack Snyder's cut of the movie, a new collection of stills and concept illustrations offers fans a look at alternate designs for certain characters, including a monstrous new look for Steppenwolf, and additional scenes not featured in the final cut of Justice League. Justice League: The Art of the Film is loaded with unused imagery from the movie, from scenes to concepts that were either abandoned early on or cut out from the finished project. The photographs and pieces of art provide an idea of what Snyder was ultimately attempting before leaving the production.

One of the biggest qualms that fans and critics had with Justice League was the overuse of CGI, specifically when it came to the villainous Steppenwolf, who looked like a bad cartoon. But that wasn't always the case as the new concept art proves. The villain looks more intimidating than the version in the final cut. By making the character even less human, this version of Steppenwolf seems downright monstrous, which seems more forgiving for changing the look from the comics than what was shown on the big screen.

Another image shows the assembled Justice League in battle with the Parademons of Apokolips. While this is likely just meant to convey the feel and tone of the battle as the League faces the alien threat, it doesn't really convey an overall look of teamwork. It very much looks like each hero is doing their own thing, which may have worked better on the screen, but we'll never really know. Elsewhere, King Atlantis is seen celebrating over the defeat of the forces of Apokolips. The images are incredibly well done and they do hint at what could have been.

While the existence of Zack Snyder's cut is a mystery, it looks highly unlikely that it exists and for fans looking to see what his initial vision for Justice League was, the Art of the Film book may be their best bet. While nothing is radically different, except for Steppenwolf, fans may or may not be satisfied with what they see in the book. As stated over and over by Joss Whedon, Zack Snyder, the cast, and Warner Bros., the movie was pretty much as Snyder intended. While the arguments will probably go on forever, you can check out some of the concept art from Justice League via J.S. Marantz's Instagram account.

Another piece of concept art from ‘JUSTICE LEAGUE’ has been revealed of the Atlanteans and Amazons celebrating their victory against Steppenwolf and the parademons (via Justice League: The Art of The Film Book) pic.twitter.com/8kCk4bLz1t — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 3, 2018