Justice League is in theaters and, while many fans are enjoying it, it's another critical failure for the DCEU. Not only that, but the movie appears to be suffering as a result, as the DC movie brought in just $94 million over the weekend, which is far below expectations. So, how does Jason Momoa, who stars as Aquaman in the movie, feel about all of this negativity? He's staying away from it entirely. Here's what he had to say in a recent interview.

"I try to stay the f- away from what people say. "Some of my friends said, 'Justice League isn't doing well' and it kind of bummed me out. But I didn't want to look it up. I don't want to look up the bad and the negativity. I don't think that's useful; it doesn't help."

While seeking out the negativity may not help Jason Momoa, it's something that Warner Bros. is going to have to take a long, hard look at. Currently, Justice League has just a 40 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. However, the movie has an 85 percent audience score. There's certainly a disconnect there, but Justice League was expected to make a lot more money. So something is happening. Momoa intends to see the movie again and acknowledges that many fans love it, in addition to praising Zack Snyder's vision for Aquaman.

"I've seen [Justice League] twice. I loved it the second time even more. I'm actually going to watch it again with my kids and my godchild. I'm going to see it with the perfect crowd of people, a regular crowd instead of at a premiere. So I'm excited. You can't get into the whole 'why this, why that.' I went to [Wizard World Austin fan convention] this weekend and got great praise. Now obviously, that's a positive place, and I'm not only interested in the positive. But if people love what we did with Aquaman, it's all [director Zack Snyder], it's his brainchild. He came in with, 'I'm going to make Aquaman a badass and I'm going to change stuff, and change the myths about this guy.' And I busted my ass."

Indeed, prior to the release of Justice League, Aquaman was the butt of many DC jokes over the years. There's even the, "I hear you can talk to fish" gag in the movie, referencing the cheesy version of the character many recall. While Justice League has its critics, many have praised Jason Momoa's take on Aquaman, and there's plenty more to come.

"The challenging part is [the Justice League story] is only about a weekend in Author Curry's life. [Fans] might be like, 'Why is he that grumpy? Why's he hiding up there?' We had it all planned out. A lot of things got cut. But it's not my movie. It's a huge movie introducing three new characters, and for myself and The Flash and Cyborg, there was a lot that was there we just couldn't get in. It could have been two movies. We had some stuff with Willem Dafoe. The whole Atlantean part, about me being this reluctant king. There was no need for it because you're going to see it in Aquaman. It's not an Aquaman movie, it's a Justice League movie."

Justice League successfully introduced us to Aquaman, even if it failed in the eyes of fans and critics in many other ways. The Aquaman solo movie, which comes out on December 21, 2018, and is directed by James Wan, will have a lot more pressure placed upon it, given the reception to Justice League. Jason Momoa's comments to Entertainment Weekly make it clear that he doesn't put much stock in what critics have to say and he's going to do his best to make fans happy moving forward.