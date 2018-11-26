Zack Snyder has shared another glimpse at what might have been in his cut of Justice League. This time, the director has offered a new image featuring the DC villain Darkseid, who would have, based on this image, had a much larger presence in the movie. Instead, in the version we got, he was relegated to a few off-handed, toss away references when it was clear that Snyder was building to something more.

The image in question was posted by Zack Snyder to Vero, the social media service that the filmmaker has been particularly active on over the course of the last year or so. It doesn't feature Darkseid in the flesh. Instead it's an image of the Godlike figure carved in stone in a piece of ancient artwork. It appears as though he's holding up one of the Mother Boxes, which played a big part in the plot of Justice League. It also looks like this is the flipside of a shot shared by Snyder earlier this year for Gal Gadot's birthday, which features Diana Prince looking shocked at something in a room while holding up a torch. Similar artwork appears behind Diana on the opposite wall. Snyder posted the image with the following caption.

"A bell can't be unrung."

Those who are familiar with the current live-action DC movie universe will note that very line was uttered by Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) at the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which seemed to signal the impending arrival of Darkseid. Instead, Justice League focuses entirely on Steppenwolf, who wound up being one of the weakest elements of the movie in the eyes of many fans. He was generic, not particularly good looking and underwhelming. But we do know he was working in service to Darkseid, which is key.

Much has been made of what the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League would have looked like. Ultimately, Zack Snyder left the project before it was finished. Whether or not that was on his own accord remains up for debate. In any case, he was replaced by The Avengers director Joss Whedon, who ushered the movie through massive reshoots and rewrites. Though Snyder remains the credited director, it's clear that the final product was very much a Frankenstein's monster of two very different visions. This image only further fuels the fire that rages on for fans who want to know what we might have seen in a slightly different reality.

Related: Aquaman Won't Include Any Other Justice League Members

Originally, Zack Snyder had a five-movie arc for the DC universe that would have featured a two-part Justice League story. It's likely Darkseid would have had a greater presence in his cut, heralding his arrival as the big bad in part 2. Snyder even cued this up in the famed nightmare sequence from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. At the end of the day, we're probably never going to see the Snyder cut. So we're left with these little teases here and there. Be sure to check out the new look at Darkseid below, which first appeared over on Vero, as well as the previously revealed image of Gal Gadot as Diana Prince that appears to be related.