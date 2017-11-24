Jason Momoa has revealed the details of a deleted scene from Justice League where Aquaman offers Wonder Woman a flask. SPOILER WARNINGS ahead for those who have not yet seen Justice League in theaters. Joss Whedon reportedly took a lot out of Zack Snyder's original cut of the movie and there were many scenes left on the cutting room floor, some of which have already been detailed. While Arthur Curry, aka, Aquaman and Diana Prince, aka, Wonder Woman don't spend a whole lot of time on screen together, they actually have a lot in common. Curry briefly mentioned that an ancient war occurred between the Atlanteans and Amazons, but as he told Diana Prince, that was "before my time."

One of the many scenes to be cut from Justice League features Aquaman and Wonder Woman at the cemetery where Superman is buried. While Cyborg and Flash were busy digging up Clark Kent's body, Aquaman offered Wonder Woman a sip from his flask and she politely refused. Jason Momoa described the scene in an interview with Rajeev Masand. Momoa explains.

"There's this great scene 'cause I, like, pull out my little flask and am, like, here (imitates offering flask). And it's Wonder Woman, she's like, 'No, thank you.' She's such a lady, you know! I'm such a - just a big dumb-dumb. She's like, 'No, thank you, Arthur.'"

The humorous scene may have been cut due to the fact that there was already a decent amount of comedy already in the movie. Critics and fans (even Zack Snyder's son) have all mentioned that there is too much forced humor in Justice League.

A few deleted scenes from Justice League leaked online last week. None of the clips have audio, so it's almost impossible to tell if there's any relevant dialogue that could have altered the movie's story and they have all been taken down since. There's also crude inclusion of CGI in each scene, showing how much post-production work was done for the final product, which has also been criticized by fans and critics. Many believe that Justice League has an overabundance of CGI and that it makes the movie look weird and unnatural. A strange gripe about a movie that is based on fictional characters from comic books.

Justice League was released in theaters last week to a lackluster debut, leading many fans to point fingers and place blame. Joss Whedon and Warner Bros. seem to be taking most of the heat for allegedly tampering with Zack Snyder's initial vision and some fans have gone as far as to launch a petition to get Zack Snyder's original cut released. The petition is still currently going and as of this writing, has over 100,000 signatures.

Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot clearly had a good time during their cemetery scenes, but the flask portion may have proven to be too much silliness for a scene taking place in a cemetery. Whatever the case may be, the Justice League DVD/Blu-ray release is going to have a ton of extra footage that was not included in Joss Whedon's final cut. You can check out Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot talking about the flask scene below, courtesy of Rajeev Masand's YouTube channel.