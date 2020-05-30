Wonder Woman 1984 is gearing up for release, despite repeated delays, and the promotions for the movie are well underway. Recently, the movie's director Patty Jenkins spoke to french magazine Premiere about her love for the character, and superhero movies in general, and revealed she had been tapped to make another major superhero ensemble film before she rejected the offer. Her quotes have been translated to English from the magazine by an Instagram user.

"I love comics, but I've come to superheroes through films. There is in me this desire to emulate compared to the movies I saw as a child. A certain spirit that reigned in those times. Is that relevant when I shoot? I don't know. The point is, unlike other directors, I don't really care about shared universes, continuity, and that kind of detail. I've been contacted to make a Justice League movie in the past, and it doesn't connect to me. Too many characters."

Ever since the original Wonder Woman came out back in 2017, fans have been clamoring to have Jenkins take over the reins of the DCEU from then-showrunner Zack Snyder. Jenkins successfully infused warmth and humor in Wonder Woman, along with an optimistic approach to the story reminiscent of the Superman movies of the Christopher Reeve era.

This stood in stark contrast to Snyder's dark and brooding films, featuring a Superman who looked constantly pained, and a Batman who was one step away from becoming a full-fledged supervillain. Fans were afraid that Snyder would turn the upcoming Justice League into a similarly apathetic affair, hence the campaign to have Jenkins take over the job instead.

Warner Bros. clearly heard the fans and offered Jenkins the project, which she passed on because the story had too many characters it needed to focus on. Instead, Zack Snyder started making Justice League, Joss Whedon finished it, and the resulting bizarre Frankensteinian mish-mash was reviled by fans and critics alike.

Now, Zack Snyder is getting ready to remake Justice League solely according to his personal vision, and his fans have convinced themselves it is going to be a cinematic masterpiece despite the evidence to the contrary offered by Man of Steel and Batman V Superman. Meanwhile, Jenkins is content to continue to develop the Wonder Woman franchise solely according to her own instincts, with minimal studio interference.

Wonder Woman 1984 will see the titular heroine taking on the dangers of the day in the year 1984, which is probably an allusion to the dystopian novel 1984 that deals with the dangers of government overreach and mass surveillance.

After that, Patty Jenkins will oversee the production of a spinoff movie focussing on the Island of the Amazons that Princess Diana hails from, before rounding out the narrative with a third Wonder Woman movie set in present times. All in all, Jenkins seems to have made well of her time working in the superhero genre, even if she willingly gave up the chance to bring the most famous superhero team of all time to the big screen in the process. This story comes director from Premiere.