It just wouldn't be a normal day without some kind of Justice League controversy. Today, we're revisiting the now mythical Zack Snyder cut of the DC superhero team-up movie. The incredibly divisive adventure has been subject to a new petition from hardcore DC fans demanding that Zack Snyder's original cut of Justice League get an official release. The only problem is that some say a nearly 3-hour cut exists, while others claim that it doesn't exist at all. Now a VFX artist from the movie has come forward to end the debate, claiming that Snyder's cut does not exist in any form.

This unnamed VFX artist, who works on DC's superhero movies, took to Reddit to dispel some of the rumors going around and Zack Snyder came up in the conversation. The artist had this to say regarding Zack Snyder's "single vision" cut.

"There is no Snyder cut. Directors constantly change the edit as they're going along, hence why some shots get half-finished then scrapped, like some of the leaked ones."

But apparently that wasn't enough of a confirmation for the hardcore DC fans who still don't want to believe that Zack Snyder's cut doesn't exist. Another fan asked him again about the cut and he shot it down again. And again.

"1000% bullsh!t. As I've said, of course there is an assembly cut Zack had going before he left, but that was 9 months ago. He himself said he hasn't touched or interfered or been a part of the process since March. There is no cut. People like this guy are the worst, perpetuating rumors of processes they don't understand."

As of today, the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League does not exist, which makes an awful lot of sense. Even if it did hypothetically exist, there wouldn't be any of the fancy CGI effects that everybody has been so bummed on. So, while Snyder's vision doesn't necessarily have a theatrical cut, the director could choose to release a book or something to show how he would have finished the movie if he were allowed to stay on.

One of the biggest problems about Zack Snyder Justice League cut rumors is the director himself. Snyder has taken to social media to like a post that was promoting the aforementioned petition, whipping his fan base into a frenzy, searching for something that doesn't exist. Adding in the fact that he has yet to see the movie and his son publicly stating that he didn't like Warner Bros.' "meddling" with the movie, it sure paints an ugly picture made up of disinformation from every angle.

In other news, if you're looking for an entertaining read, check out the entire Reddit AMA with LDN_Film, it's truly amazing. There's a lot of discussion about who changed the color of sparks all the way to a question about Superman's upper lip getting fixed for the home video release of Justice League. You can read about Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League not existing and other really detailed facts about the movie via Reddit.