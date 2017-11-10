Justice League, following a very difficult production process, finally arrives in theaters next week. Fans have been dying to know if this is the DC movie they've been hoping to see and the first reactions to the movie are in! That comes with good news and bad news. The good news? Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon nailed the characters. The Bad news? There's a lot of messy CGI, rushed story and things of that nature. That said, there seems to be a lot more good than bad in Justice League. Here's what Heroic Hollywood's Nate Brail has to say about it.

"Justice League is the DC team up you've been waiting for. I had so much fun from beginning to end. The expansion of DC mythology will make fans go nuts. Superman though! Justice League does have its flaws, but the fun negated most of that for me. The cast was amazing. Favorite characters were Flash and Aquaman. The final post credits scene will make you scream!"

Obviously, nobody wants to get into spoilers here, but apparently Superman doesn't disappoint. It seems like the vast majority of reactions praise Justice League for being fun above all else, which is something sorely missing from Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Germain Lussier of io9 has one of the more negative reactions to the movie so far, but even he says the movie is okay and the heroes are great, praising the character work.

"Justice League! It's okay. Narratively it's a mess, the stakes don't work & the villain isn't great. However, the heroes are great, it's funny, & there's some surprisingly effective character work. I didn't love it, but there are enough good pieces to excite me for the future."

Following Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, many critics had no excitement for the future of the DCUE. So hearing that these characters are making people want to see more is a very good sign, despite the flaws that apparently exist in Justice League. Despite those flaws, Screenrant's Rob Keyes calls Justice League his favorite DCEU movie.

"The good: #JusticeLeague is my favorite DCEU movie. It will make you love its heroes and want to see them team-up again. The bad: #JusticeLeague rushes through a lot and its main story/lore and villain are rather stripped down and forgettable. The future: #JusticeLeague feels like a new start to the age of heroes and succeeds as a launch platform in that, even though some of its newer characters very much would have benefited from origin stories beforehand."

Taking that all in, it sounds like Justice League is at least a good movie. It may not be the game changer that some were hoping it would be, but DC continues to make improvements and it sounds like we have a lot of characters we're going to want more of in the future. Be sure to check out all of the Twitter reactions to Justice League for yourself below.

The bad: #JusticeLeague rushes through a lot and its main story/lore and villain are rather stripped down and forgettable. — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is better than BvS and #SuicideSquad - it's lean, mean & packed w/ superhero action. I dug most of its lighter moments & I think it has one of the best action sequences ever in a DCEU movie. And of course Wonder Woman steals the show. pic.twitter.com/rW3UjpBUMk — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) November 10, 2017

I think if you are going to a #JusticeLeague movie to see all your favorite DC heroes rocking their skills & being the badasses you love, then you will get plenty of that. Lots of action. Lots of superheroes being superheroes. — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) November 10, 2017

I have a lot to say about ‘Justice League’ but will wait till it’s released to really get into it. But two important things to know: stay till the very end of the credits and Jason Momoa (@PrideofGypsies) is awesome as Aquaman. pic.twitter.com/Pg6cKCZAEo — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 10, 2017

Justice League is better than expected, but not a home run. The interaction between the team is a lot of fun. The film sends the DCEU in a hopeful direction in line with where the brand should be headed. Flash and Aquaman steal the show. Cyborg and villain are the weak links. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 10, 2017

Here are some of my thoughts on #JusticeLeaguepic.twitter.com/HZfiWC7Abt — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) November 10, 2017

I am genuinely happy to report #JusticeLeague is a lot of fun. It's not perfect and has its problems, but does the job of making you care about these characters as a team by its end. It's also VERY funny, in lots of unexpected ways. pic.twitter.com/1AAjYgv16i — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) November 10, 2017

Justice League is not a perfect movie. It has story "flaws" and a simple, CGI villain.



BUT, more importantly, it gets the heroes right. Every member of the League is fantastic and it's tough to choose a favorite.



It's a ton a fun, start to finish. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 10, 2017

So saw @justiceleaguewb all I can say is... can’t wait to see it again & can’t wait to see all these characters in their stand alone films too! Fav scenes include a #lasso & #dostoyefsky you’ll know it when you see it😜 Yup. I’m #ALLINpic.twitter.com/VLBjKGtPfc — SmithLord (@TiffanysTweets) November 10, 2017

Bottom line: JUSTICE LEAGUE is awesome!



ZACK SNYDER’s film is filled with so many moments that had me geeking out and crying nerd tears. When an action scene/hero moment hits, the film is firing on all cylinders.



Still love Affleck’s BATMAN. My fav Batman actor since Keaton. pic.twitter.com/YKZTbVJL7D — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is a fun, bumpy ride that succeeds in character, but fails in narrative. It’s a mixed bag of execution that’s saved by the actors, who rise above the shortcomings to deliver an engaging, funny and hopeful, yet flawed, entry to the DCEU. @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is fine. It's more coherent & less idiosyncratic than Batman v Superman (which I loved, so make of that what you will), and tries very hard to lighten up on the gloom & doom of the DC universe. There are jokes and everything! — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) November 10, 2017

Here it goes … #JusticeLeague is super thin and has some very weak CG but it’s got heart and a positive vibe that works. Overall, I had a pretty good time and am looking forward to seeing more of these characters. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 10, 2017

If you liked previous #DCEU films, you’ll probably like #JusticeLeague. If you didn’t like BvS or SS, you’ll probably like Justice League. — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) November 10, 2017

SO I saw #JusticeLeague -twice. Still under embargo, but: This is a fun superhero flick. Funny but still hero adventure. Reminds me of JL Unlimited ep. Likable interaction amongst recognizable heroes. There is a villain problem (no worse than Marvel's) - @aaronsagers — Aaron Sagers (@aaronsagers) November 10, 2017

I saw #JusticeLeague! Here’s what I thought. There are ton of things I’d change but it comes down to this: I had a blast! I got to see the team together and I had fun watching it. Ezra Miller steals the movie and #WonderWoman was perfect! pic.twitter.com/rgCI9fUuTs — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) November 10, 2017