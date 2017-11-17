Prior to the release of Justice League in theaters this weekend, fans had a great many questions about the movie. One of the biggest questions and rumors leading up to the release had to do with the possibility of a Green Lantern cameo. So, is there a member of the Green Lantern Corps. in Justice League? We have a definitive answer for you.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Justice League. Prior to the release of Justice League, rumors swirled surrounding the potential inclusion of a Green Lantern in the movie. The most persistent rumors claimed that it wasn't going to be a core member of the Green Lantern Corps. and that the character would appear during an epic battle scene in the movie. As it turns out, that was all true. Unfortunately, Green Lantern wasn't seen fighting alongside his fellow Justice League members.

Toward the beginning of the movie, we see a flashback sequence, in which, Steppenwolf is seen trying to conquer Earth many years ago. In the sequence, the clans of man, the warriors of Atlantis and the Amazons all band together to take down Steppenwolf and his army. During this battle, we see a brief clip of Yalan Gur, a lesser-known but powerful member of the Green Lantern Corps. Sadly, after a pretty heroic move, Yalan Gur is killed by Steppenwolf and his Lantern ring is seen flying off to an unknown location.

Even though your average DC fan may not know who Yalan Gur is, the appearance of any Green Lantern in Justice League is significant. However, it's also quite significant that he wasn't seen with Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Superman, Cyborg and The Flash. In the earliest days of marketing the movie, director Zack Snyder used the phrase, "unite the seven" in order to hype up the idea that all seven members of the Justice League would appear on screen together.

That didn't ultimately come to pass. But, Green Lantern has officially been introduced in the DCEU now, so the seven can unite at some point down the line. In Justice League Part 2, most likely, should the sequel ever happen. Though, at this point, the future of the DCEU seems a bit uncertain. Not that it won't continue, but Warner Bros. plans are ever-changing, so it's hard to say if we'll see an actual sequel to Justice League or not at this point in time.

As far as when we'll see another Green Lantern appear on screen? Currently, the Green Lantern Corps. movie is being worked on, but it's unclear when the movie will be released and how it will fit into the greater continuity of the DCEU. Though, we do know that Warner Bros. is going to give us some more well-known Lanterns in the form of John Stewart and Hal Jordan in what has been described as Lethal Weapon in space. Just don't expect to see Yalan Gur in Green Lantern Corps. because he's dead and gone. His time in the DCEU was very short-lived, but significant.