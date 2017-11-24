While Zack Snyder claims he hasn't seen Justice League, another member of the family has become the mouthpiece in terms of criticism pointed at the theatrically released version of the movie. He has shared his views with fans, and doesn't hesitate to take a swipe at Warner Bros. and their meddling. Over all, he doesn't slam or bash the movie, and claims to like it for the most part.

That can't be said for the majority. Critics and fans have had a lot to say about Justice League, most of it on the harsher side. But there are plenty of DC fans that are really happy with the way the movie came out. Within the faction of fans and critics who didn't like Justice League, there are people who are still holding out hope to one day see director Zack Snyder's original cut, before Joss Whedon came on board and "tampered" with Snyder's vision. Those Snyder devotees have even started a petition to send to Warner Bros. in an attempt to get the original cut released.

Fans have criticized Warner Bros. for ruining Zack Snyder's vision after he left the project due to a family tragedy and was replaced by Avengers director Joss Whedon. Snyder turned in a cut of the movie to Warner Bros., but they ultimately felt it wasn't up to snuff and maybe felt that it would receive the same backlash as Batman v Superman, so Whedon was brought into perform rewrites. Earlier this week, Snyder claimed that he hadn't seen Justice League yet, but his son has, and he's putting some blame on Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder's son, Jett, took to his father's favorite social media platform Vero to share his review. Though Jett enjoyed the movie, it seems that he feels Warner Bros. were the ones responsible for the forced comedy that has been so thoroughly criticized. He had this to say.

"On a more serious note I did enjoy the movie, although it is clearly not what it could have been due to the meddling of Warner Bros. and the forced comedy. The run time was my biggest gripe with the movie, with events that should take a long time over in a flash; but still definitely a fun movie to watch, and would recommend it."

Jett Snyder's review is honest and it asks the question: does Zack Snyder feel the same way? It could be possible that Snyder and his family are upset about the "meddling" of Warner Bros. on the finished product.

It seems that Jett Snyder's review is about on par with the hardcore Zack Snyder loyalists who are lobbying for his original cut of Justice League to get released. As with all comic book movies, there are fans that love the movie and who are happy that Zack Snyder was removed and the complete opposite who wanted to see Snyder finish his trilogy. Whatever the case may be, Warner Bros., DC, Zack Snyder, and Joss Whedon can't please everybody.

Justice League was released last week and has been performing well under what it was anticipated to do at the box office, leading many to question the future of the DCEU and the many projects that are in various stages of development. While it's too early to tell exactly what will happen in the future, it will be interesting to see what Zack Snyder does next. In the meantime, you can check out Jett Snyder's review of Justice League via Fortress of Solitude.