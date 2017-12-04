With Warner Bros.' Justice League currently in theaters, star Henry Cavill has been speaking about his portrayal of Superman. The actor recently revealed in a new interview that he thinks his portrayal of Superman is closely matched to the Superman comics from DC. Here's what the actor had to say in an interview for the book Justice League: The Art of the Film.

"For me, [Justice League] in particular has really drawn closer to the Superman character who we know and recognize from the comic books. I've enjoyed playing that enormously, playing that character of hope and optimism, inspiration and example."

One of the post-credit scenes came straight from the comics as well. The first post-credit scene teased an iconic race around the country between The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Superman (Henry Cavill), the second hinted that the Legion of Doom could be just around the corner. This scene in question featured our first official look at Slade Wilson, a.k.a. Deathstroke, played by Joe Manganiello, who was seen boarding a yacht, meeting none other than Lex Luthor, who found some way to escape from Arkham Asylum. The scene ends with Lex telling Slade that they should form a "league of their own," referring to the Legion of Doom. According to a recent report, Warner Bros. has taken note in the interest surrounding this scene, and are now trying to use that "as the connective tissue" for the next few DCEU projects, including next year's Aquaman.

While this Legion of Doom has not exactly been confirmed by the studio, Joe Manganiello himself seemingly started this Legion of Doom hype train by posting a photo of himself, during a taping of Critical Role in October, wearing a Legion of Doom t-shirt that used the same font as Justice League. The actor is still on board, taking to Instagram to post the first official Deathstroke photo from that Justice League post-credit scene, while Deathstroke co-creator Marv Wolfman offered high praise for how Joe Manganiello looked as this iconic villain, who he created alongside George Perez back in 1980. Still, using Deathstroke as one of the catalysts to start the Legion of Doom is interesting since he wasn't part of this team in the first place.

The Legion of Doom was first created for the 1978 animated series Challenge of the Super Friends for Hanna-Barbera, which was based on the Justice League comics, and was ultimately brought into the DC Comics as well. The original team did include Lex Luthor, and also the Black Manta character, who will be played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Aquaman. It's possible that Warner Bros. could be planning for a post-credit scene that involves Lex Luthor and/or Deathstroke recruiting Black Manta for their team, but the biggest theory from this report claims that this Legion of Doom will effectively replace the studio's plans for the iconic villain Darkseid. Still, that has not been confirmed, but if the Legion of Doom is coming, it could include other characters like Bizarro, Brainiac, Captain Cold, Cheetah, Giganta, Gorilla Grodd, Riddler, Scarecrow, Sinestro and Toyman.

There has also been a lot of talk about the Justice League mustache controversy, which may have been one of the reasons why the movie has faltered at the box office, but it's possible that superhero fatigue may be another reason as well.