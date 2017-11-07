Superman is finally here. Kind of. With just 10 days left until Justice League hits theaters, Warner Bros. has released a new TV spot, which offers a glimpse at Barry Allen's father, Henry Allen, played by Billy Crudup. Along with news of the overblown budget. But best of all, we get to see Superman in a new Justice League motion poster.

This latest TV spot doesn't reveal too much, with Barry speaking to his father, who is doing time behind bars. Henry tells his son that he's brilliant, and assures the younger Allen that he can do anything he wants. We also get a glimpse at Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in action, bursting into a courtroom to save a group of people from a machine-gun-wielding madman. This spot also offers a brief glimpse at Amy Adams' Lois Lane, although Superman (Henry Cavill) is nowhere to be found, although ironically he can be found on a new motion poster.

Along with this new footage, an intriguing report just surfaced from the Wall Street Journal, which sheds some new light on the reportedly massive budget for Justice League. After the lengthy Justice League reshoots that took place this summer, the budget ballooned to north of $300 million, although that figure has not yet been confirmed. That massive budget figure could also be problematic when taken into account the rest of this report, which claims audiences' tastes are shifting towards more unconventional superhero stories that follow unique charcters, following the success of Deadpool, Logan, Warner Bros.' own Wonder Woman and last weekend's Thor: Ragnarok, which was largely different than its first two predecessors.

This report claims that Justice League is more of a "crowd-pleaser" that doesn't fit the mold of this new crop of superhero movies fans are reportedly hungry for. This could explain why Justice League box office tracking put the movie at $110 million for its opening weekend, which certainly isn't a "bad" figure, but it would come in $10 million less than Thor: Ragnarok, and more than $20 million below the R-rated Deadpool, not to mention more than $56 million less than last year's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. There will not be another DCEU superhero movie for 13 months after Justice League, with 2018 said to be a "reset year" for Warner Bros. and their DCEU, as they prep for the release of Aquaman on December 21, 2018, which just wrapped production.

This "reset year" will let the studio focus on their slate as executives cater more towards the vision of its filmmakers, instead of a corporate mandate that dictated which films will be released on particular dates. Much has been made of Warner Bros. and DCEU's now infamous "no-jokes" policy that has been scrapped in favor of lighter fare. This report also claims that savvy fans will easily be able to identify the dialogue heavy scenes from JOss Whedon's reshoots, with sources claiming that a lot of the work in post-production was to meld both of the distinct tones together into one movie. Whether or not that process was successful or not remains to be seen.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to form the Justice League and face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash-it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. Take a look at the TV spot and motion poster below, and then check out the full report on Justice League from The Wall Street Journal.