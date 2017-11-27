The saga of Henry Cavill's mustache continues to unfold. Justice League arrived in theaters recently to pretty mixed reactions. Many fans like the new take on Superman, but they couldn't help but notice the CGI work done to remove the mustache that Havill grew for Mission: Impossible 6. Now, a VFX artist who worked on Justice League reveals, via a Reddit AMA, that Warner Bros. actually offered to CGI a mustache on Henry Cavill in MI6. Here's what they had to say about it.

"A mix, to some people it's a cool little project to get stuck in to and another problem to solve, which is what a lot of VFX is about. Challenging. To me, as a fan, I was annoyed haha Paramount should've shaved him and stuck a fake one on for MI6. Ridiculously petty of them. We did tests on already shot footage of Superman to add a beard as well to show the MI6 team at Paramount it was loads easier, and Warner Bros offered to pay for all the beard adding shots in MI6. They said no."

This mustache saga sort of serves as a reminder of just how troubled the Justice League production was. The reshoots, which were handled by Joss Whedon, were reportedly very expensive and helped the budget balloon to more than $300 million. Warner Bros. was committed to making the November 17 release date but, according to this VFX artist, only known by the screenname LDN_Film, said "It would've been seamless," in regards to the mustache CGI, had the studio pushed the date to 2018. The VFX artist also says that not all of the shots were handled by their team and, many of the obviously CGI shots of Henry Cavill shocked him.

"I saw it with the crew and then again today. Our team did a lot of the beard removal/face replacement on Superman and we were proud of our shots and that general audiences wouldn't notice too much. I'm not sure which other studio did that opening shot on the cell phone but its dreadful. It shouldn't have been approved internally let alone gone all the way to make it into the film. That shocked me a bit. We were all looking at each other when the film started like 'wtf is this?!'"

Some fans have hoped that the mustache CGI on Henry Cavill will be improved for the Blu-ray release, to which LDN_Film simply replied, "lol nope." He also confirmed, despite a lot of evidence to the contrary, that there was never a black Superman suit in Justice League and that there won't be a Zack Snyder director's cut, which fans have been petitioning. Even though this VFX artist chose not to be named, for obvious reasons, this was a very revealing Reddit AMA.