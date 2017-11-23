A new VFX reel for Justice League has just been released online and it gives us a sneak peek into the digital special effects that went into making the little details of DCEU movie look as great as it does. The movie finally hit theaters last week after months of controversy and speculation and while the movie is divisive, one thing that almost everybody can agree upon is that the villainous Steppenwolf looks like he has on way too much CGI makeup and really doesn't look scary or evil at all. The new VFX reel focuses on the heroes of the Justice League and their user interfaces that do a lot of the heavy lifting, not the overall CGI used in the movie.

The Justice League VFX reel shows off some of the lesser-seen elements of the movie, but they are integral pieces to the movie that deserve some spotlight. One of the biggest pieces of the video shows off Batman's Batcave computers as well as the onboard technology for his vehicles. Also shown off in the video are Barry Allen's PCs as well as various pieces of tech for Cyborg. Blind Ltd. paid an amazing amount of detail to these pieces and Justice League is better for it. In addition, the scenes that they are featured in are not over the top like the rest of the CGI effects swirling around the movie at any given moment.

Technology definitely plays a huge part in Justice League, especially with most of Cyborg's CGI body and onboard user interface for his half man/half machine body. Perhaps the coolest part of the video is a look into the S.T.A.R. Labs, which is where Victor Stone, aka, Cyborg was saved and created. The labs feature a huge amount of computer screens and Blind Ltd. really gave the sense that the S.T.A.R. Labs are a real and functioning place.

In addition to Justice League, Blind Ltd. has also worked on the user interfaces for Disney and Lucasfilm's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Force Awakens and their work looks incredible in both of those movies as well. It isn't clear if they did work on The Last Jedi, but they have worked with Batman before. Blind Ltd. also did the user interfaces for Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy for all three movies and now they have worked on a completely new version of the Caped Crusader with a slew of newly designed toys.

So, while many are complaining about the over use of CGI in the movie and the bizarre red skies, the user interfaces truly look awesome, thanks to Blind Ltd. It's a shame that the kind of care and eye for detail that Blind used wasn't applied to the whole movie. Regardless of how you feel about Justice League, all of their toys and gadgets were on point. So on point that even Ben Affleck stole some of it. You can check out the VFX reel below, courtesy of Blind Ltd.'s Vimeo account.