It's no secret that Zack Snyder's version of Justice League would have been much darker than it ended up and now new VFX reels seemingly confirm this to be true. Zack Snyder famously left the project last year, after principal photography wrapped. Joss Whedon came on board to handle reshoots and the editing of the superhero team-up movie, which was torn apart by critics and fans, who have been crying to get Snyder's original cut of the film released to the masses ever since.

Rumors of the mythical Snyder cut of Justice League are still being floated and the new VFX reels will more than likely fuel more speculation about its existence. As mentioned previously, Snyder envisioned a much darker tone for Justice League and had a completely different idea of how the story was to be told. And now, the recently released VFX reels show a truer version of the original storyboard art that Snyder had used for the final battle, and it looks closer to the director's style.

The first Justice League VFX video shows a montage of different effects shots, which briefly shows a weird pyramid in a desolated landscape. Other shots include some of the character pieces that have been shown before, featuring the Flash, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, and Batman. The second, shorter VFX reel video goes back to the pyramid in the first and reveals that the desolated area is actually Earth.

Both videos show off really close similarities to the original storyboard art for Justice League that Zack Snyder was going off of. The original art was done by Christian Lorenz Scheurer and it featured Steppenwolf gaining all of the Motherboxes. In the concept art, Steppenwolf was able to start terrorizing Earth in an effort to make it more like Apokolips. The new VFX reels show off a clearer vision of how Earth would have looked if Snyder stayed on board throughout the entire production. The Justice League VFX reels go on to show that Snyder's vision was already in place well before he left the film.

These VFX reels from Justice League will probably start even more speculation about the mythical Zack Snyder cut, but it's still a mystery as to whether or not it even exists. There have been rumors that the director has been working on his cut outside of Warner Bros. and DC Films, preparing it for an eventual release. If that wasn't enough, Snyder is on social media liking nearly every post that talks about his original cut of Justice League, which fires DC fans up even more. Even if Snyder's cut actually exists, even without all of the VFX, there's a very high probability that Warner Bros. and DC Films will not allow it to be released. And why would they? Snyder has the gift of knowing what didn't work in Joss Whedon's final cut and would make the studios look like they have no idea what they're doing. You can check out the Justice League VFX reels below, thanks to the DCEunited Twitter account.