Zack Snyder may not have been able to finish executing his full vision for Justice League, but he was around long enough to make sure he got to squeeze in a little cameo. But were you able to spot the director in the movie? As Justice League cinematographer Fabian Wagner reveals, he was definitely there, but he may have been a little hard to spot.

Fabian Wagner, who worked on Justice League, recently gave a pretty in-depth interview on his experience with the movie. At one point, he was asked about what kind of cameo he would have liked to have. He, personally, wanted to sneak himself in as Batman, but while answering, he also revealed where Zack Snyder's cameo takes place. Here's what he had to say.

"Should have done that but I'm too small for that. Ben is really big and very strong and he's a lot taller than me so it wouldn't have worked [laughs]. I wouldn't have fit into the bat suit but that would have been really cool. Zack had a cameo in one of the shots, he's sitting in a cafe."

It's a little unclear exactly where he's at in this cafe and it sounds like a pretty innocuous cameo. But eagle-eyed DC fans are sure to spot Zack Snyder now that they know where to look. Snyder has snuck himself into Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Wonder Woman, so it's not all that surprising that he also managed to find a way into Justice League. Unless anything has changed in the past few days, Snyder says he hasn't seen Justice League yet and that may have something to do with the fact that Joss Whedon and Warner Bros. changed quite a bit during reshoots and editing. At least they didn't edit out his cameo.

Fans have actually been really supportive of seeing Zack Snyder's original vision, as they've started a very popular petition to see his director's cut of Justice League at some point. Snyder liked the post on social media, so he seems to be into the idea as well. Fabian Wagner was also asked in the interview if he would come back to work on another DC movie in the future. Even if the direction changes, there's sure to be plenty of opportunity for that in the coming years. He's more than up for it, if Warner Bros. wants him back.

"Bloody hell yeah if they asked me. I just had a really fun time and I would love to do another one. If I got the opportunity I would definitely do another one."

The DCEU doesn't really have a Stan Lee like Marvel does, so there's no single cameo that everyone is looking out for when they see a DC movie. But it looks like having Zack Snyder pop up in these movies is as close as we're going to get. Though, that may change in the future as he's likely to have a very reduced role with the DCEU moving forward. For more with Fabian Wagner, you can check out the full interview at Comic Films MD.