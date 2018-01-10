The saga continues for the mythical Zack Snyder cut of Justice League. We've seen petitions demanding that Warner Bros. release the version that Snyder originally intended before Joss Whedon came on board. We've also seen peaceful protests in front of Warner Bros. Studios politely asking for Zack Snyder's original cut. In addition, there have been claims that the cut does not exist and then told that there is indeed a version of Justice League without the meddling of Whedon and Warner Bros. This back and forth of "it exists", "it doesn't exist," now has a new twist with Ben Affleck's stunt double claiming that Snyder's untainted vision of Justice League truly does exist.

Richard Cetrone, who's been Ben Affleck's stunt double as Batman in both Batman V Superman and Justice League, told DC Films Universe via Twitter that Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League really exists (for real this time), and he urges fans to keep pleading with Warner Bros. to release the copy to the public. As previously noted, the conflicting reports have been rampant since the release of Justice League back in November when fans started demanding that Zack Snyder's original cut be released after the less than stellar box office performance of the movie. Cetrone had this to say.

"Please pass along to your group my thanks for their passion in supporting Zack. Tell them I know for a fact that a Zack Snyder cut does exist and with the help of people like you and your group we can hopefully persuade WB to release it. Thanks again."

Some have said that Zack Snyder's cut flat out does not exist, while other reports suggest that a rough version of the original cut of the movie exists, but without the finished visual effects, which seems like the safe bet if it does really exist. Richard Cetrone did not specify which version of the cut exists, but is more than likely largely unfinished. Adding to the fire has been Zack Snyder himself. The director has taken to social media to like posts that support a release of his initial vision along with his son publicly calling out Warner Bros. and Joss Whedon for tampering with what could have been an amazing version of Justice League.

Justice League was torn apart by fans and critics when it was released and continues to be torched. Even critics of Zack Snyder have started to wonder about what his initial plan for the movie was, and some recently released concept art has shown some hints. However, the concept art really does not differ from what viewers saw on the big screen except for Steppenwolf. In the concept art, the villain looks more realistic and less cartoon-like with overdone CGI. The rest of the art looks pretty close to what was seen, but many believe that Joss Whedon didn't really effect the look, but more of the tone.

Richard Cetrone worked on the project, but it isn't clear how he would know if Zack Snyder's Justice League exists. He is closer to the project than a lot have been, but he could be the initial inside "source" that started this whole fiasco in the first place. Regardless, Cetrone is pleading with fans to keep asking for the cut to support Snyder. You can read more about the existence of Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League courtesy of DC Films Universe's Twitter account below.