Justice League star Henry Cavill has shared his thoughts on Zack Snyder's mythical cut of the film as well as its relevance. Cavill is out currently promoting Mission: Impossible - Fallout, the movie that made it impossible for him to shave his mustache during the Justice League reshoots. The mustache had to be digitally removed and it made Cavill's mouth look really weird in certain parts of the film. However, Cavill's mustache was the least of the production's problems when all was said and done.

Henry Cavill doesn't believe that Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League will ever see the light of day, despite the intense hunger for it from a certain faction of hardcore DC fans. Snyder either left or was fired from the production after principal photography had wrapped, leading Joss Whedon to come in and oversee reshoots that ended up going a lot longer than previously expected. Ever since the release of Justice League, there has been a fierce debate about Snyder's original vision for the film and whether it should be released or not.

As to whether or not Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League actually exists, that's a whole other argument. Man of Steel star Henry Cavill doesn't even know if the cut exists, and he was in the movie. Additionally, the actor doesn't believe that it would make much of a difference if it was released. Cavill just doesn't really see a need for it. He explains.

"I don't know if (a Zack Snyder cut) actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don't know what difference it's going to make. There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that's not going to make any difference."

When it comes down to it, Henry Cavill backs his opinion through a business lens. Sure, some fans would get a kick out of seeing how a scene worked when Zack Snyder had total artistic control, but it's not going to really change how Justice League was initially received by fans. Cavill also notes that Snyder's cut is not going to go back and earn a bunch of cash for the studio and that he'd rather look towards the future. He had this to say.

"I think it might be entertaining, for sure, and go, Oh look, now I've scratched that itch, but it's not going to change anything that I can think of, it's not going to make huge amounts of money all of a sudden for a studio. They're not going to release it into cinemas and so they're not going to suddenly make an extra few hundred million. So, it would be interesting to see what the difference is, but I'd rather focus on the future rather than what's been."

Henry Cavill makes a sound argument about why the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League will probably never see the light of day. Cavill played Superman in the movie, which means he has far more authority than any "anonymous sources" close to the studio who have been talking about the mythical cut for months. You can read the rest of the lengthy interview with Henry Cavill and his thoughts on Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League at Yahoo Movies U.K.