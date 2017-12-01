Don't get your hopes up when it comes to seeing a Zack Snyder director's cut of Justice League. At least not anytime soon and, even if it ever does happen, it won't truly be finished. A new report reveals that, while a cut of the movie does exist in some form, that form is incomplete and the work needed to finish it isn't going to ever be done. Here's what the new report has to say about the situation.

"Back in February, nine months prior to the release of the film, Snyder showed an early version of Justice League to the studio. It definitely wasn't the third option (the Final cut) because the film hadn't completed post-production, and was still nine months from its November release date. Upon seeing the rough cut, it's been widely reported that the studio took major steps to change the film; Steps that included bringing on Joss Whedon to write- and eventually direct- a load of new material. This means that Snyder's version stayed in whatever form it was left in back in February. Now, technically, that second cut (the Rough cut) counts as a movie. The scenes are all in the right order; It has a beginning, middle, and end; It has some effects and music; So, if you felt so inclined, you could sit down and watch it. But that doesn't mean it's done. "

The fact is, this cut is said to have made Warner Bros. nervous and that's how Joss Whedon came into the picture. Snyder ultimately left the project due to a family tragedy, but Whedon was brought on to lighten up the movie long before that and he ultimately directed the very extensive reshoots. But long before the version of Justice League that we know hit theaters, Snyder had at least laid out his vision for it.

According to the report, to finish the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League that currently exists, it would need more editing, more filming to "round out the edges," Junkie XL would need to come in to finish the score and, perhaps most importantly, visual effects work needs to be finished. Therein lies the problem, as those things would be costly. And Warner Bros. has no interest in footing the bill.

"Warner Bros won't foot the bill for any of that, and good luck trying to get the actors back for more filming. Whether it would cost $5 Million, or $70 Million (as has been reported), the studio simply refuses to throw another dollar at this film. They haven't even broken even on the version that's in theaters, so why would they want to get further in the hole completing a version that's going straight to blu ray?"

Justice League is said to have cost $300 million or more to produce. The movie has earned $489 million worldwide so far, so it hasn't even broken even yet. And since they are moving away from Zack Snyder's vision for the DCEU, why put more money into it that they won't ever see back? This report largely clarifies statements made by reporter Mario F. Robles last week that didn't quite tell the whole story. In any case, the report by El Fanboy, if true, squashes hopes that many have of ever seeing the Zack Snyder director's cut of Justice League. Sorry to all of those DC fans who signed that petition to see it happen.

BREAKING: A WB Insider Has Confirmed That Only An "Assembly Cut" of Snyder's #JusticeLeague Exists!



"Junkie score is not finished. There is SOME FX work completed. Snyder cut isn't 'unwatchable' but it's just Snyder- WB does not trust [his vision] anymore. Would cost millions." — Mario-F. Robles (@I_Am_MFR) November 25, 2017