The DCEU under Warner Bros. often catches a lot of flak for not having as clear-cut a game plan as the MCU. Directors and actors are randomly replaced on major projects, movies are randomly re-edited to make them more palatable to general audiences, and promotions for upcoming films are done in a haphazard fashion that ends up spoiling the movies. During an Empire podcast, Superman actor Henry Cavill recalled something similar happening during the press tour for 2017's Justice League.

"It was one of those weird situations where I guess... no one really knew what they wanted, and it was like 'hey, we need Henry on the press tour, but let's not tell anyone he's in the movie. I was like, 'Okay, well, it's going to be super awkward for me, guys. Thank you for giving me an impossible scenario. I'm just going to say to people [on the press tour] well, yeah, I was here for moral support. I made the tea. I made tea for an entire movie. I'm pretty sure no one bought it.'"

Cavill's take on Superman seemingly ended with Batman v. Superman, where his character died while fighting Doomsday, complete with a solemn funeral that fooled no one in the audience. Everyone knew there was no way DC's flagship character was going to stay dead, and the fact was confirmed when the final shot of the movie showed earth particles scattered on top of Superman's coffin beginning to rise on their own.

Even though everyone already knew that Superman was going to be resurrected for Justice League, Warner insisted on acting like the Man of Steel's inclusion in their first superhero ensemble movie was not a foregone conclusion. Promotional photos and footage from Justice League carried no sign of Cavill, and the studio kept on implying that the movie would only feature Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash.

What made the attempt at subterfuge even more hilarious is that Henry Cavill was still brought on for the press tours, where he had to sit with the rest of the cast and pretend he was only there for emotional support, and not because he was a key part of the movie.

The buzz around Justice League was renewed this year when it was announced that fans will finally be getting the fabled "Snyder cut" of the film that they have been campaigning for years to see. In an interview, Cavill had explained why it was important for Zack Snyder's original vision for the movie to be presented to the world.

"I'm just really excited to see his vision realized. He got to be the train. I think it's only fair that train gets to reach its station which he was aiming for, and I think it's important that that vision is realized. Whether you agree with it or not, it doesn't matter. It's a storyteller's, it's a filmmaker's right to have that vision realized. I'm excited to see it. I'm excited to see what that vision was and how it looks."

