Justice League star Ray Fisher slammed DC Films President Walter Hamada as a dangerous enabler. The Cyborg actor went on to say that he will not work with Hamada ever again. Back in July, Fisher came forward about his experience of working on the Justice League reshoots under the direction of Joss Whedon. The actor accused the director of "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" behavior on the set. Since then, Fisher has not backed down on his claims, going on to name more people behind-the-scenes at Warner Bros.

Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler.



His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation.



I will not participate in any production associated with him.



Walter Hamada made some big announcements about the future of DC Films earlier this week. Fans have been buzzing ever since, but Ray Fisher isn't having any of it. "Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler," Fisher wrote on social media in reaction to the DC updates from Hamada. "His lies, and WB PR's failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him." This is not the first time that Fisher has brought up Hamada in his complaints.

Back in September, Ray Fisher alleged that Walter Hamada "attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns." Fisher claims that he will not relent on Johns, or anyone else at Warner Bros. A spokesperson for WarnerMedia alleged that Fisher was not cooperating with their Justice League investigation back in September. Fisher claims that the studio was attempting to "discredit" him and that they are playing "a sad and desperate game." Many assumed that things were getting better between Warner Bros. and Fisher, but that doesn't seem to be the case at this time.

Earlier in December, WarnerMedia concluded the investigation and promised that "remedial action" would be taking place. The studio did not go into specifics about the investigation and its findings. Ray Fisher responded by stating, "There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way." Whatever the case may be, Fisher is still clearly angry at Warner Bros.

With Ray Fisher announcing that he will no longer work with Walter Hamada, it looks like his time of playing Cyborg has come to an end. He will appear in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which premieres in March on HBO Max. As for appearing in The Flash movie, one would assume that Fisher will not take part in the production since Hamada is attached. It has been rumored for over a year that Cyborg will appear in the movie alongside Ezra Miller, but it has never been officially confirmed by the studio. You can check out the Walter Hamada criticism above, thanks to Ray Fisher's official Twitter account.