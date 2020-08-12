Justice League star Ray Fisher alleges that DC boss Geoff Johns threatened his career. Fisher made headlines earlier this summer when he alleged that Joss Whedon, who was brought on board to take over for Zack Snyder, engaged in behavior that was "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable." Fisher also alleged that Johns was enabling Whedon to act that way on the set. While he has doubled down on his comments about Whedon, he was largely silent about Johns, until now. You can read what he had to say below.

During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command.



He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career.



This behavior cannot continue.



A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) August 12, 2020

The comments Ray Fisher made about Joss Whedon spread like wildfire, with many wondering why he decided to come forward at this time. As it turns out, DC and Warner Bros. went back to Zack Snyder to see if he would finish his original version of Justice League after an amazingly successful and positive movement who fought to have Snyder tell his story. Fisher was one of the first people that Snyder revealed was coming back to do some extra voiceover work.

With Ray Fisher's stories about Joss Whedon and now Geoff Johns making headlines, it brings the focus back to the time when Zack Snyder left Justice League. Sources have claimed for years that he was actually fired from the project, though Snyder has never confirmed, nor denied those rumors. Regardless, the movie that hit the big screen was far different from what Snyder originally had in mind.

Ray Fisher has elaborated on his initial comments about Joss Whedon. He says, "There is a process that is being undergone as we speak to get to the heart of everything that I'm talking about. The man is probably scared, and he should be because we are going to get to the heart of everything - everything - that went down." Fisher has told fans in the past about the Non-Disclosure Agreement that he is still contractually bound to, so he can't go into further details at the moment.

As of this writing, Ray Fisher is not listed as a speaker at the DC Fandome event later this month. It is believed that the event will show off the first-ever trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League, which fans have been waiting a long time for. The movie will premiere on HBO Max at some point next year. A firm release date has yet to be announced, though that could end up happening at DC Fandome too. For now, Snyder is hard at work on the post-production process and is preparing the visual effects. You can read the new allegations against Geoff Johns above, thanks to Ray Fisher's Twitter account.