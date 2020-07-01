Ray Fisher is accusing Joss Whedon of "abusive" and "unacceptable" behavior on the set of Justice League. Recently, Fisher took to social media to retract any of the nice things he may have said about working with Whedon over the years, which had some people confused. The director was brought on board to oversee the reshoots, which was supposedly always going to be the case. Zack Snyder had to step down due to a family tragedy and the movie took a completely new direction in his absence.

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.



He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.



While the trouble behind-the-scenes on Justice League was well-known when it was happening, not too many people knew how bad it really was. However, all of the drama was shoved to the side in order to promote the movie, which came out and bombed. It was a giant mess and DC fans were furious with the way that it transgressed. As it turns out, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher is still angry. He had this to say.

Back when the Justice League reshoots were happening, people were concerned over the length of time Joss Whedon was taking. The studio was pumping a lot of money into the project and was rumored to be completely reworking what Zack Snyder originally intended with Whedon behind the camera. As it turns out, this may have been true, if Ray Fisher's words against the director are to be believed. Fisher makes it seem like everything was a lot worse on the set than anyone could have imagined, though he did not go any further.

Calling out DC producer Geoff Johns is also telling, and leads one to believe that Warner Bros. was set from the start to change Zack Snyder's original vision for Justice League. However, nobody else is really talking about this at the moment. Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller have all thrown their support to Snyder over the years and are going to be helping out on the upcoming Snyder Cut of Justice League, which will be available exclusively on HBO Max. Even though they've shown support, nobody has been as forthcoming with the true experience of working on the movie as Fisher has been.

As of this writing, Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns, and Warner Bros. have not responded to Ray Fisher's claims. Whatever the case may be, those NDAs must have just expired, so expect Fisher to be saying some more, with some possible help from his Justice League co-stars. Just when things look like they're finally settling down for the troubled project, someone comes and pulls the rug out from everybody. You can check out Ray Fisher's Twitter claims about Joss Whedon above.