Ray Fisher is "forcefully retracting" any support he may have given to Joss Whedon's Justice League in the past. A lot has happened since the movie originally hit theaters. It was a box office nightmare, topping off the troubled times behind-the-scenes to get the movie out into the world. Original director Zack Snyder had to step down due to a family tragedy and Whedon was brought on board for what was supposed to be brief reshoots. In the end, the final cut had little to nothing in common with Snyder's original vision and he has let fans know about it since day one.

I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

After an intense show of support from fans, Warner Bros. approached Zack Snyder about going back and finishing the movie his own way, which he agreed to. Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, and Ben Affleck all offered their support of the Snyder Cut of Justice League over the years, though it wasn't always that way. Ray Fisher posted a video of himself and Jason Momoa promoting the movie at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 in which he vocally supports Joss Whedon.

Ray Fisher captioned the video by stating, "I'd like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement." At the time, Fisher and Jason Momoa were going through the promotional period, which really isn't an actor's favorite part about the job. He couldn't really say that things were going pretty badly, otherwise the studio would have had some words with him. However, it is clear by his body language that he doesn't really agree with the words that are coming out of his mouth. As for Jason Momoa, he isn't hiding a thing with his body language as he looks really uncomfortable.

Since Justice League came out, Ray Fisher and crew have made a point to stand behind Zack Snyder and his original vision for the movie. But, Fisher must have gotten a lot flak for the video in question from fans over the past few weeks. Why else would he decide to make a statement like that on social media? Regardless, one hopes that Joss Whedon is doing okay through this whole ordeal because he keeps getting dragged through the mud still, even by Fisher.

Now, it's all the rage to get behind Zack Snyder now that he triumphed over the studio to put out his original take on Justice League. Instead of hitting theaters, the new take on the movie will stream exclusively on HBO Max at some point next year, thanks in part to the massive amount of support that the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement gave the director. They raised money for important charities and helped highlight how positive a fan base can be in these modern times of negativity. You can check out Ray Fisher's Twitter statement above and see how uncomfortable he and Jason Momoa are in it.