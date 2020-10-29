Justice League star Ray Fisher is out to set the record straight about his battle with Warner Bros. executives and Joss Whedon. Specifically, Fisher is detailing racist allegations that were present during the reshoot process under the direction of Whedon. "The erasure of people of color from the 2017 theatrical version of Justice League was neither an accident nor coincidence," alleges Fisher in a new interview. However, an unnamed spokesperson for Whedon says the allegations are all false. The Cyborg actor has been raging against Whedon and Warner Bros. since this summer. He explains.

"What set my soul on fire and forced me to speak out about Joss Whedon this summer was my becoming informed that Joss had ordered that the complexion of an actor of color be changed in post-production because he didn't like the color of their skin tone."

Ray Fisher went on to claim that Warner Bros. executives were in on the racism too. "Prior to Justice League's reshoot process, blatantly racist conversations were had and entertained-on multiple occasions-by former and current top level executives at Warner Bros. Pictures," says Fisher. "Decision-makers that participated in those racist conversations were Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, and current Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich." This is the first time that Fisher has called out Emmerich publicly. Warner Bros. has yet to respond, as of this writing.

While Warner Bros. has yet to respond to Ray Fisher's claims, an anonymous spokesperson for Joss Whedon has come forward and spoke to CinemaBlend. The person wanted to speak anonymously when addressing the skin tone issue of Justice League that Ray Fisher brought up above. You can read the statement from Whedon's representative below.

"The individual who offered this statement acknowledged that this was just something that he had heard from someone else and accepted as truth, when in fact simple research would prove that it was false. As is standard on almost all films, there were numerous people involved with mixing the final product on this film, including the editor, special effects person, composer, etc., with the senior colorist responsible for the final version's tone, colors, and mood. This process was further complicated by the fact that Zack shot on film, while Joss shot on digital, which required the team, led by the same senior colorist who has worked on previous films for Zack, to reconcile the two."

As for praising Joss Whedon during San Diego Comic-Con 2017, Ray Fisher claims that came from the studio. "For one thing, the cast and crew were told that Zack had handpicked Joss to finish the film for him. I didn't find out until after the reshoots that that was a complete lie." Fisher says. This was something that even Zack Snyder talked about when he left Justice League to be with his family. You can read what else Fisher had to say below.

"I heard whispers and rumblings of things being off behind the scenes, but nothing concrete until much later. They had us go out to San Diego Comic-Con in 2017 and say Zack picked Joss and that Joss was a great guy. I still have the email with those talking points."

This summer, Ray Fisher alleged that, "Joss Whedon's on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable." Fisher continued, "He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg." The Cyborg actor also claims, "I realized that the notes I ended up getting from Johns during reshoots were just a coded version of the racist things he was saying with behind closed doors with the other execs." Warner Bros. has since launched an investigation into Fisher's claims, but they allege that he is not being cooperative, which the actor vehemently denies.

When it comes down to it, Ray Fisher believes that a lot of the pressure on the set of Justice League during reshoots had to do with Warner Bros. and AT&T merging. "Race was just one of the issues with the reshoot process. There were massive blowups, threats, coercion, taunting, unsafe work conditions, belittling, and gaslighting like you wouldn't believe," he says. "These conversations were reported to me by people in the room. And I wasn't made aware until AFTER I had already spoken out about Joss Whedon." Fisher wants the world to know that it was not only him that was going through all of the strife on the set.

In the end, Ray Fisher has a goal that he wants to achieve with all of this. "My goal is to have these people not be decision makers for the content that influences our world," Fisher says. "These guys have been in Hollywood a long time. Their problematic behavior didn't start with the AT&T merger, but I'll be dammed if it doesn't end with it." As for what will come out of all of this, that is unclear at the moment, but Fisher is still fighting for what he believes in. The interview with Ray Fisher was originally conducted by Forbes.