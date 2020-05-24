Few movies in recent times have been as divisive as 2017's Justice League. A lot of people within the fandom and those who were part of the making of the movie took it very personally when Warner Bros. removed Zack Snyder from the project and brought on Joss Whedon to finish the movie. Actor Ray Porter was one such person who worked on the movie as the voice of the big baddie Darkseid, who was cut from the theatrical version of Justice League. In a recent interview, Porter revealed whether or not he has seen the film.

"No. It's not that [I was cut], and I certainly don't want to throw shade at Joss Whedon or Warner Bros., or any of that. For me... I had sort of lived with that production for such a long time."

"My then-spouse worked on the film, so I was around for quite a long time before I was cast, and I got to know a lot of these people. And in a weird way, I guess I kind of took it personally. It's like, 'No, they built this really cool thing and you're changing it, and I don't think I want to see it.' That's kind of second grade school yard-y, but sort of how I felt at the time."

It is understandable that Ray Porter would have wanted to avoid watching one of the most highly anticipated movies of all time in the comic book genre, knowing that he was supposed to have been a major part of it at one time. That was not something the actor felt like experiencing when watching the movie in the theater.

"I think it would have sort of bummed me out to go see [the movie] and know, 'Oh, yeah, that's when I would have come in. Oh, well, bummer. More popcorn?'"

With the announcement of Zack Snyder's Justice League coming to HBO Max next year, Porter was finally able to confirm his original role in the movie. The upcoming recut, which has been officially named Zack Snyder's Justice League, is said to be four hours long and will allow Snyder to include many of the scenes and characters in the feature that he had originally intended. Porter did a lot of work for his character in the film, at least some of which he hopes makes it into the new cut of Justice League.

"Obviously you never know how much... I know what I did, and you never know how much is going to be in the film, because editing occurs. If it all comes out in the wash in 2021 and I'm not in as much as I thought I would be, or there was stuff that's cut, that's just part of the deal, that's part of the process. But there was a lot of work. There was a lot of work. Obviously not as much as some other cast members, but there was a lot going on."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is currently under production with a $20-$30 million budget. At this point it is unknown if the original actors will be coming back for reshoots and additional scenes, but members of the #ReleasetheSnyderCut brigade can at long last celebrate victory for their movement, and vindication of their belief in Zack Snyder.