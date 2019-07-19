The Justice League Snyder Cut saga continues. Some diehard Zack Snyder fans have delivered on their promise to fly a plane over San Diego Comic-Con with a banner demanding the Snyder cut. The dedicated DC fans set up a GoFundMe to help raise suicide awareness while promoting the mythical Snyder Cut and as of this writing, they have raised over $26,000. This is a pretty impressive feat and it's even better that they're doing it all for a good cause while having some fun at the same time.

While DC Films might not have a presence at this year's Comic-Con, Zack Snyder fans have them covered. Earlier today, a plane with a banner reading: "WB Release the Snyder Cut of Justice League," flew over the annual event. It's a simple message and it really gets the point across. Fellow DC fans on the ground were more than likely pretty happy to see the plane up in the sky for a few hours. The rate to run the banner for two hours was only $1,170, which is not bad at all.

The people behind the movement have called themselves Project Comic-Con and they reportedly have a booth set up in the convention hall to promote suicide awareness and the Snyder Cut of Justice League. Additionally, one of the other goals was to put an ad in the Hollywood Reporter during Comic-Con. It isn't clear if they were able to pull off that feat or not, but confirmation should come soon. The original goal of the campaign was to raise $17,000, but they have over shot that by nearly $10,000 now.

Justice League hit theaters with a thud. The behind-the-scenes troubles were well documented as they happened and it looks like the studio tried to turn Zack Snyder's original movie into something else during the lengthy and costly reshoots. In the end, the movie was pretty much a complete mess and DC fans were not happy at all. Since then, the Snyder Cut has been on the mind of the world as the campaign to get the movie released keeps getting bigger and bigger. At this time, it doesn't look like Warner Bros. has any intention of returning to the movie, but things could always change.

Zack Snyder has admitted that his cut of Justice League does indeed exist, and many believe it's further along in the post-production phase than initially thought. A common practice when making movies with heavy amounts of CGI is to do it while shooting is taking place to get a look and feel of how it will all look on the big screen. This gives ample time to go back and make fixes, instead of having to do it all in the end and second guessing everything. While we wait to see if the Snyder Cut of Justice League is ever released, you can check out pictures of the plane and banner over comic-con below, thanks to Patrick Shanley's Twitter account.

Slightly better shot (please appreciate what taking this picture did to my eyeballs)



Banner reads: "WB #ReleaseTheSnyderCut of Justice League" pic.twitter.com/0nYPBTSNyk — Patrick Shanley (@pshanley88) July 19, 2019

Well San Diego comic con is on the way and without failure the #releasethesnydercut#projectComiccon fans & bloggers Raised enough money for charity plus banners & even get this aeroplane to fly over the event this weekend to spread awareness of the Snyder cut of #JusticeLeaguepic.twitter.com/KeoK3GNvHD — DC WORLD (@_DCWorld) July 19, 2019