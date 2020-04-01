The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement has just been given an April Fools' Day gift. Obviously it's not the Snyder Cut of Justice League, but an Honest Trailer is still a lot of fun. DC fans have been begging Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder's original version of the movie for over two years now and there have been some promising leads over time. Snyder has confirmed that his cut does actually exist and there are people out there who claim to have seen it.

Will the fans ever get to see the Snyder Cut of Justice League? That remains to be a mystery, for the time being, though many are hoping it ends up on HBO Max in the near future. The April Fool's Honest Trailer pokes fun at the extremely high expectations fans have for Zack Snyder's original vision. With all of the hype surrounding the unreleased cut, there are sure to be some major letdowns if and when it's ever released to the public. With that being said, the Honest Trailer jokingly promises that it will be "the best movie ever made."

The Snyder Cut Honest Trailer goes on to further troll fans and gets quite absurd at the same time. There's the Cross Fit montage and even Gal Gadot with a mustache, which is an obvious reference to Henry Cavill's digitally removed upper lip hair from the theatrical cut. The actor was not able to shave his mustache for contractual reasons, so Warner Bros. had to take it out in the post-production process. To say it looks very weird would be a massive understatement.

Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ray Price, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, and Jason Momoa have all publicly backed the Snyder Cut of Justice League. Late last year, the team celebrated the two-year anniversary of the movie hitting theaters by tweeting #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Fans obviously thought something was happening, especially since Zack Snyder was releasing a ton of black and white images from his version of the movie. However, nothing ended up coming from it and we're all seemingly back to square one. If the studio is going to release the original version of the movie, now would really be the best time to do so.

The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement has gotten so big that even fast food chains are starting to get in on the social media fun. Subway was the first, but they have since created a small army, including Wendy's, who just got into the game last week. Zack Snyder has to be pretty happy with the way everything has turned out for his original vision of Justice League. It has raised a ton of money for good causes and it keeps his name in the news on a weekly, if not daily, basis. Now, we'll just have to wait and see what he thinks about the Honest Trailer, which you can watch below, thanks to the Screen Junkies YouTube channel.