Amber Heard says Zack Snyder is a "nerd" and she can't wait to see his new version of Justice League. The Mera actress just took part in Snyder's reshoots for the project and is preparing to star in Aquaman 2, which she is also very excited about. While we don't have an official release date on Snyder's Justice League, Warner Bros. has said that they expect it to begin streaming on HBO Max early next year.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is on the minds of a lot of people at the moment. The director recently completed some additional photography and DC fans are looking forward to seeing all 4 parts when it debuts on HBO Max next year. "I'm super excited about it. We just wrapped on reshoots and I just love nerds. I f***ing love nerds, excuse my language," says Amber Heard in a new interview. Heard went on and had this to say about the passion of "nerds."

"He's a perfect example, Zack [Snyder] is a perfect example of a nerd. You know, I got into this project on The Stand because of another true, die hard nerd, which is Josh Boone, who connected all of us on this project as he was adapting the book for Stephen [King}. And I think it's just a good rule of thumb to follow, especially in this genre which I love. It's like follow the nerd, the nerd passion is where you want to be."

Zack Snyder does have a lot of passion for the stories he tells on the big and small screen. Whether that makes him a nerd or not, that is unclear, but Amber Heard really seems to like following around "nerds" within the DC universe. The actress has been in the center of recent controversy due to her brief tumultuous marriage to Johnny Depp, which has resulted in some petitions to remove her from Aquaman 2.

Despite some negativity surrounding her involvement in Aquaman 2, Amber Heard is ready to get back to work. "I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," Heard said. "I'm so excited to film that." Heard previously stated that said petitions have "no basis in reality." It's not clear when Heard and crew will begin production on the highly anticipated sequel.

Amber Heard is just one of the many Zack Snyder supporters who are excited to see his original vision of Justice League. Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Joe Manganiello, along with the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement have been championing Snyder for years now, while bringing attention to good causes at the same time. The interview with Amber Heard was originally conducted by Comic Book.