WarnerMedia is officially investigating the toxic and abusive working environment during the Justice League reshoots. Ray Fisher announced the news on social media earlier today. The Cyborg actor praised WarnerMedia and AT&T for interviewing others from the set and taking his allegations seriously. Fisher has been making claims against Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg for months now. You can read his announcement below.

Ray Fisher alleges that Joss Whedon was abusive on the set during the Justice League reshoots. The director took over for Zack Snyder, who had to leave the movie after a family tragedy. Fisher also alleges that DC boss Geoff Johns was enabling the abusive behavior on set, while also accusing him of threatening his acting career. Fisher believes that the investigation will prove him right. He explains.

"I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T's merger with Time Warner. Thank you @WarnerMedia and @ATT for making strides to ensure a safer workplace for all!"

Ray Fisher previously stated, "Joss Whedon's on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable." Fisher added, "He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg." The Cyborg actor's words set off a tidal wave of responses on social media, with many claiming that they had known this all along. Others were shocked by the actor's words.

A source close to the studio claims that the investigation will be held behind closed doors and it will stay out of the public. It is believed that WarnerMedia does not have a timetable for the investigation, though they plan to be as efficient and thorough as possible. It will be interesting to see how everything ends up when the smoke clears, and thankfully, Ray Fisher will likely keep everybody informed of the findings. For now, this news couldn't come at a worse time for WarnerMedia.

The announcement comes at a big time for Warner Bros. and DC as the FanDome event takes place this weekend. There's a lot to reveal to DC fans, but there will probably be a bit of a cloud over the event. We've already seen some big announcements in regard to The Flash movie, with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton confirmed to appear. It is believed that Ray Fisher will reprise his role as Cyborg in the long-awaited project, so maybe that will be formally announced over the weekend. Additionally, it The Batman director Matt Reeves released some official art for the upcoming movie, which resumes production in just a few weeks. You can read the investigation announcement above, thanks to Ray Fisher's Twitter account.

