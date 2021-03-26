Following the recent, seemingly hugely successful release of Zack Snyder's Justice League (AKA The Snyder Cut) a new fan campaign has emerged and calls for Warner Bros. to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. The campaign began very quickly following the debut of The Snyder Cut on HBO Max, and #RestoreTheSnyderVerse is now picking up some speed, garnering over 1 million tweets, with Justice League star Ray Fisher even offering his support.

Of course, the gathering together of Zack Snyder fans on social media was the very thing that led to the completion and release of Zack Snyder's Justice Leage, and now that fans have seen what can be achieved if they just keep demanding things, no doubt many of them are hopeful that the Snyder Verse will eventually be restored. Warner Bros. on the other hand may have slowly begun to regret opening that particular Pandora's box...

The #RestoreTheSnyderVerse is sure to continue, having reached a bit of a fever pitch recently thanks to the 5-year anniversary of the release of one of Snyder's other DC ventures, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The hashtag has been trending ever since, with Snyder fans desperate to see the director's vision for the rest of the franchise realized, a desire which has gained even more traction thanks to The Snyder Cut ending on a cliff-hanger.

Since the release of the 4-hour long Snyder Cut, several details have been revealed regarding the director's plans for the Justice League, including the death of Ben Affleck's Batman, Superman and Lois' son eventually taking over the mantle of The Dark Knight, and the fact that one of the Justice League sequels would have been the Man of Steel sequel that Henry Cavill fans have wanted to see for some time.

Sadly, despite the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign, it does not look like Wanrer Bros. are going to budge, with Warner Media CEO Ann Sarnoff recently all-but ruling out any chances of any Justice League follow-ups. "I appreciate that they love Zack's work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC. We're just so happy that he could bring his cut of the Justice League to life because that wasn't in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy," Sarnoff said, while reiterating that they are looking to go in a different direction. "We're very happy we've done this, but we're very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now."

Snyder himself has also been pretty zen about the whole thing saying, "Warner Bros. hasn't really expressed any interest in making more movies with me, and that's 100% fine. I understand."

While the more determined Snyder fan will no doubt believe that if they keep pushing, the Snyder-Verse will be restored, it's worth noting that this is a very different scenario to the director's cut. The vast majority of The Snyder Cut already existed, with Snyder only having to film small sections to add in. Restoring the Snyder-Verse though would require an astronomical investment from Warner Bros., as well as a massive adjustment to their future DC plans, something which they seem to have no interest in doing. So, perhaps it's now time we all move on to new DC adventures?

Zack Snyder's Justice Leage is available now on HBO Max. This comes to us courtesy of Discussing Film.