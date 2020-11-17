Filmmaker Zack Snyder is hard at work completing the long-awaited "Snyder cut" of 2017's Justice League. The feature will be released as a four-hour special on HBO Max next year. Snyder fans know the filmmaker's original intention had been to make Justice League as a trilogy, and many are wondering if Zack Snyder's Justice League will also be a three-movie series. In an interview with Ping Pong Flix, Snyder gave his own perspective on possible sequels.

"I don't have any expectation that there would be more movies than this. If that happened, that would be amazing -- but that bridge is far away. Frankly I'm cool."

So for the moment at least, Snyder does not seem to be thinking beyond the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League to any sequels. In a past interview, Snyder had hinted that the upcoming film will end at the point where the main villain Darkseid comes to Earth, thus setting up the sequels.

"It's a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that, did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid... yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that's a fine thing."

So it seems Zack Snyder's Justice League will end with a major cliffhanger, and even though Snyder has not started work on Justice League 2, he knows where the story will go next and will be happy to make those films if there appears to be a demand for them.

The truth is, the existence of the "Snyder Cut" was born out of such unusual circumstances that it is very difficult to tell what the next step for the potential series will be. Considering the fact that the film is being released on HBO Max rather than in theaters, it will be even more difficult to assess just how successful Zack Snyder's Justice League will be, and whether or not it warrants any sequels.

Justice League features an ensemble cast consisting of Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will feature the same returning cast, with newcomer Ray Porter voicing Darkseid. The story deals with Earth's greatest superheroes coming together to face the threat of an alien invasion from the damned planet Apokolips, led by the fearsome Steppenwolf, and his even more fearsome overlord Darkseid. The movie will premiere exclusively on HBO Max in 2021.