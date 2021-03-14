HBO Max will soon witness the arrival of the mythical "Snyder Cut" of Justice League, the movie that seemed like an impossible dream at one point. Warner executives and Zack Snyder himself have repeatedly stated that Zack Snyder's Justice League is going to be a one-off affair. But the fact remains the film was initially meant to set up two sequels and multiple spinoffs. In an interview with CinemaBlend, the Snyder Cut's production designer Patrick Tatopoulos affirmed the film will plant the seeds for many possible follow-up movies.

"I mean, I'll tell you, the Anti-life Equation, that moment is where you get to the next level. The next world is a much bigger world. What Zack had done, and I can't stop describing it, but in his office at Warners he had these gigantic boards on the wall where he's starting to draft the three movies like this. And I thought that was unbelievable. I went and visited that thing, and it was basically, yes, it was laying it down ... the hints of what's coming next. It's like the Knightmare. Batman's Knightmare. All those things that you plant seeds with a much bigger plan. So this was drafted. ... We are defining what the future is by simply planting the seeds of something that can grow."

Based on storyboards that Snyder has shared over the years, we know Zack Snyder's Justice League will end with the villain Darkseid's arrival on Earth in search of the Anti-life equation. The next movie in the series was meant to explore the "Knightmare" world where many of the Justice League members have been killed off, Batman is in hiding, and Superman has been brainwashed to become Darkseid's minion.

That is when the Flash goes back in time to try to prevent the "Knightmare" future. This would set up the final installment of Snyder's originally planned Justice League trilogy, in which Flash's time-traveling shenanigans bring the League back together to make one final stand against Darkseid.

When it was announced that the "Snyder Cut" of the first Justice League movie arriving on HBO Max was going to be four-hours-long, many fans thought Snyder would try to compress his trilogy plans into a single, really long film. But clearly, the filmmaker only intends to cover the events of the first film with the Snyder Cut. It now remains to be seen whether the success of the movie will prompt Warner to finally greenlight the rest of the trilogy.

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film arrives on HBO Max on March 18. This news originated at CinemaBlend.