Zack Snyder's Justice League will be a 4-part series, with each installment clocking in at an hour. Snyder made the announcement at today's DC FanDome event. The theatrical cut of the movie was 2 hours long, which for some fans, seemed like 4 hours. Now, Snyder is doubling that and actually making it 4 hours long, with a ton of brand-new footage that was never shown in the theatrical cut. As an added bonus, Henry Cavill's lip will look totally normal for all 4 hours, which should come as relief.

Before today's big reveal, there was already speculation about Zack Snyder and HBO Max splitting up Justice League into a miniseries. As it turns out, a lot of DC fans were right on the money when they assumed that a miniseries was going to be the method of release. 4 hours is a lot of time for any movie, so hopefully these bite-size chunks make everything more manageable for everybody. One thing that Snyder did not announce is a release date. We know that it will debut in 2021, but it is unclear when exactly fans will be able to see the whole thing.

In addition to the release announcement, Zack Snyder also unveiled the very first trailer for his version of Justice League today. However, the trailer ended up leaking earlier in the day, which did not please the director, which is understandable. Fans, on the other hand, were completely okay with seeing the new footage a little earlier and it ended up creating more hype at the same time. The new footage from /tag/dc-fandome/DC Fandome included everything that fans have been talking about for the last two years, including a look at the villainous Darkseid.

As for how different Zack Snyder's Justice League will be from the theatrical version, that is unclear. We already know that Snyder was not a fan of some of the dialogue that Joss Whedon and the studio placed in it, so that will be removed. None of the reshoot footage will be included in Snyder's cut of the movie, as the director claims to have never even seen it. A lot of DC fans wish they could claim the same thing, but they ended up paying money to see it in theaters, along with a lot of people all over the world who wished that they could get their money back. Some fans even burned their DVDs that they paid for, which is kind of weird.

The Justice League screenplay is by Chris Terrio, story by Chris Terrio and Zack Snyder, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The project's producers are Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, with executive producers Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Jim Rowe, Ben Affleck, Wesley Coller, Curtis Kanemoto, and Chris Terrio. Today's Justice League news came to us from the official DC FanDome event.