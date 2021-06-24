The release date for the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray versions of Zack Snyder's Justice League has been revealed. After years of fans campaigning for its release, the famous "Snyder Cut" of Justice League was released directly to HBO Max in March. Those wanting to own a physical copy for themselves, including the 4K UHD cut of the movie, will only need to wait until this fall, as Zack Snyder revealed on Twitter that it will be available on Sept. 7.

#SnyderCut coming to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray 9/7 pic.twitter.com/kbiwd4bJc0 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) June 24, 2021

Snyder's tweet includes a video of snippets from the Snyder Cut, though it doesn't reveal the box art or an actual look at the 4K UHD and Blu-ray releases. Even so, the announcement does give people a date to mark on their calendars, and one fan even tweeted back that this is "probably the last thing" he'll be genuinely excited for as a DC fan. Other fans are predicting that the release will sell out very quickly, despite the movie's availability on HBO Max.

As the story goes, Zack Snyder had too abruptly leave the production of Justice League due to a family tragedy, leaving it to Joss Whedon to finish the cut. Whedon's vision was drastically different from what Snyder had in mind, bringing about many rewrites and reshoots. Many fans were not happy with the theatrical release, and it had since been made clear that Snyder's version would have been very different. This sparked the years-long fan campaign for Warner Bros. to "release the Snyder Cut."

Satisfied with how Zack Snyder's Justice League turned out, many fans have since taken to campaigning for Warner Bros. to "restore the SnyderVerse." This means not only giving us a sequel to the Snyder Cut, but opening the door for other superhero movies to exist in this realm as well, separate from the ongoing events of the DCEU movies. Man of Steel 2 with Henry Cavill returning as Superman is something in particular many fans want to see, especially with Warner Bros. rebooting Superman for the DCEU.

"I haven't heard from them at all! After I released the movie, I haven't gotten a phone call. It's been radio silence," Snyder said of what he's since heard from Warner Bros., per Tyrone Magnus. "I don't...the only communication was [Warner Bros. CEO] Ann [Sarnoff]'s article after the movie was released, but that wasn't directly to me, that was to the people. So I don't know."

Along with Cavill, Zack Snyder's Man of Steel stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Ezra Miller as the Flash. Ray Porter and Ciaran Hinds also star as the villains Darkseid and Steppenwolf, respectively. Other cast members include Amy Adams, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Connie Nielsen, Diane Lane, and J.K. Simmons.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on Sept. 7, 2021. In the meantime, you can watch the movie by streaming it on HBO Max. The release date of the home video version was announced by Zack Snyder on Twitter.