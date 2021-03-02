Connie Nielsen, who plays Queen Hippolyta in the DCEU, has shed light on new details revolving around Zack Snyder's Justice League, and a subplot involving "more of the Amazonians". Zack Snyder developed a deep interconnected version of Justice League that never saw the light of the day. If you remember in the theatrical cut of Justice League, there were two sequences involving the Amazons, one when Steppenwolf invades their island to retrieve the Mother Box, and the other one a flashback, focusing on the bigger war Steppenwolf was raging against the planet. The latter of which will now have Darkseid as originally envisioned by Snyder in his cut coming to HBO Max.

Not revealing too many details about the Snyder Cut before its HBO Max premiere, Connie Nielsen focused on how Zack Snyder's Justice League will dig deeper into the Amazon's origin and explore the backstory of Themyscira in comparison to what we witnessed in Patty Jenkin's Wonder Woman. She states this.

"I can't say a lot of it but, what was amazing was that that really was part of the story that he built up, into Justice League, so there was like an origin, origin story as well."

Connie Nielsen also said that it would be a delight for Wonder Woman fans to see the true Amazon culture through Zack's eyes and that "everyone is going to love to see how bad-ass Amazon warriors are".

It is clear from the trailer that the all-women team of warriors and their home Themyscira would play a more significant role in the film, probably mostly in the part which involves Darkseid's invasion of Earth. The trailer has already shown a small clip, where a temple in Themyscira, probably the one which houses the Mother Box, is destroyed to ashes. The brutality of war against Darkseid and Steppenwolf's invasion is much amplified in Zack's version of the superhero team-up. Though Nielsen herself wasn't the part of reshoots Zack went through after his cut was green-lit, Zack Snyder's Justice League will feature deleted sequences which Zack shot as part of the original production.

Zack Snyder's Justice League features Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller as the eponymous team, leading a wider ensemble. In Zack Snyder's Justice League, Bruce Wayne/Batman recruits Diana Prince, Arthur Curry, Victor Stone, and Barry Allen to form Justice League and stop Steppenwolf from and his army of Parademons, while unbeknownst to them, a more dangerous threat, Darkseid, lurks in shadows pulling all the strings.