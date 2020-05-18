It's beginning to look like the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement is about to see the fruit of their labor. We have heard rumors for at least two years now about Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League. It has trended on social media multiple times, sometimes even more than once in a month, and fans have held strong that it would see the light of day sometime. However, after a few years of teases and no results, many people with "sources" close to the project said it was never going to happen.

Over the weekend it was revealed through multiple sources that Zack Snyder had screened his cut of Justice League to DC and Warner Bros. executives earlier this year. While this was exciting news on its own, the ball didn't really get rolling until earlier this afternoon when Snyder announced a virtual Man of Steel screening where he would be answering questions. All thoughts immediately went to the Snyder Cut with many wondering how anyone would be able to ask about Man of Steel with all of these rumors swirling.

As it turns out, multiple sources are claiming that Zack Snyder will officially announce the release of his Justice League on Wednesday evening during the Q&A screening on social media. It is believed that the director is either close to closing a deal with Warner Bros. or it has already been completed. People have gone back to delete tweets doubting the existence of the Snyder Cut and some have even gone so far as to apologize to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement. This sudden turn of events makes a lot of people think that the HBO Max announcement is imminent, which could very well be true, though there are a lot of people wondering if the cut is finished, or if the director will need to go back and fix things.

Comic book superfan Kevin Smith has said that he heard on good authority that the Snyder Cut of Justice League is ready to be shown to the public. Snyder has been teasing his original vision of the movie for years now, but 2019 was the year he really ramped it up, especially on the two-year anniversary of the theatrical cut hitting theaters when he had the support of Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller. This week also marks the 3-year anniversary of Snyder leaving the project.

With HBO Max launching at the end of this month, there have been whispers of Zack Snyder's Justice League premiering. However, those whispers have since turned into shouting. Thankfully, we only have to wait until Wednesday morning to see if Zack Snyder delivers the goods to all of his loyal fans who have stood behind him for the last 3 years. You can tune into the Man of Steel live event at 8am PST/11am EST and hopefully prepare for some good news. DC and Warner Bros. fans just need to sit back and wait a little while longer. You can check out the screening announcement below, thanks to Zack Snyder's Twitter account.

