After much waiting by hardcore fans, Zack Snyder's Justice League released recently to better reviews than other DCEU movies helmed by Snyder. But the movie still has its share of detractors. One thing that many fans have brought up is that Aquaman and Wonder Woman and their supporting characters behave a lot differently than in the solo movies for the two superheroes that have already been released. According to the film's writer, Oscar-winning scribe Chris Terrio, this inconsistency was a result of the DCEU films being rolled out without a central narrative guiding factor.

"The brass at the very top decided the order of the films. I was not consulted on the order of the films, even though I was the person writing Justice League. They just determined that it was going to be Batman/Superman, and then Wonder Woman, then Justice League, and then Aquaman. So there was never any thought to how the world was constructed before they issued this edict. They said, "Conform to this schedule."

It has often been pointed out that the reason the MCU feels so cohesive is that it has showrunner Kevin Feige at the very top making sure all the movies and shows in the franchise coalesce and interconnect in a consistent manner. It seems from Terrio's comments that the DCEU lacked that central force at the start, which is why a character behaves differently from one movie to another.

In Wonder Woman 1984, we see the titular superheroine go out of her way to use pacifist means to win her battles, not even using her sword or shield and repeatedly telling Steve Trevor that violence cannot be the answer. But in Zack Snyder's Justice League, Wonder Woman is back to using her sword with relish, embarking on one bloody battle after another.

Meanwhile, Aquaman and the people of Atlantis were established to be able to talk underwater just as easily as on land in the character's solo movie helmed by James Wan. Also, Mera's ability to physically manipulate water was not shared by any of the other Atlanteans.

But in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the Aquaman characters are shown to use echolocation to communicate underwater, while Mera's ability is also displayed by the character of Vulko. According to Terrio, all these inconsistencies boil down to the writers of separate DCEU projects not knowing what was going on with the other films.

"The Wonder Woman script wasn't even finished when I wrote Justice League. So I had no basis to write Wonder Woman other than Batman/Superman. Themyscira didn't even exist. I was never shown anything on the page for it. I didn't know whether people could talk underwater. That was a thing that I had to ask, because I didn't know if I could do underwater scenes with Aquaman and Atlanteans. It was all just from scratch because there had been no [solo] character films."

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film is now streaming on HBO Max. This news comes from Vanity Fair.