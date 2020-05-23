The Snyder Cut of Justice League has an official new name: Zack Snyder's Justice League. The movie whose existence had been teased for three years is finally coming to HBO Max as a four-hour special next year. In a recent interview, Snyder spoke about his happiness over finally getting to make the version of Justice League he had always wanted to, and briefly referenced the characters that will be added to the narrative of the movie, including a certain Lord of Apokolips. So let's have a roundup of all the characters we know are going to be added to the film.

Ever since the theatrical version of Justice League came out in 2017, Snyder has been teasing various plot points that were a part of the original script, and the many characters whose scenes were removed from the final cut of Joss Whedon's re-edit of the film.

First on the list is The Atom aka Ryan Choi, played by Zheng Kai, who in Snyder's script for Justice League was a scientist at STAR Labs, where helps Doctor Silas Stone experiment with the Mother Boxes. While Choi does not suit up as his superhero alter ego in the original script, that might change with the rewrites that Snyder might perform for the new version of the film.

Then there is Green Lantern, who appears briefly in the theatrical version of the film as an ancient warrior defending Earth against Steppenwolf's invasion a long time ago. Snyder has previously stated that he had intended for at least one current Lantern, possibly Hal Jordan or John Stewart, to make an appearance in the film.

The final superhero who has been hiding in plain sight in the DCEU since the days of Man of Steel is General Swanwick, played by Harry Lennix, who is actually the Martian Manhunter in disguise. Snyder has shared storyboards from Justice League revealing Martha Kent transforming into the Manhunter after a chat with Lois Lane before transforming into Swanwick.

Various other side characters were meant to cameo in small roles to set up future movies. Iris West, played by Kiersy Clemmons, was to be rescued by Barry Allen. Vulko and Mera would have shown up near the end to talk to Aquaman and set up the events of his solo movie. Cyborg would have had greater time spent on his backstory, and his relationship with the Mother Box. Lex Luthor would have shown up briefly in the beginning, scribbling in a journal about the end of times, which Batman would have stolen to figure out the danger that is threatening Earth.

And finally, there is Darksied, the Lord of the damned planet Apokolips, and the greatest villain in DC Comics. Darkseid was replaced by Steppenwolf in Whedon's cut of Justice League. In Snyder's original script, Darkseid made a brief appearance as his younger self Uxas in the scene depicting Apokolip's original invasion of Earth thousands of years ago.

Darkseid was also supposed to be glimpsed near the end of the film greeting Steppenwolf after his failed mission to Earth, flanked by his loyal servant Desaad. Part 2 and 3 of the Justice League trilogy that Snyder envisioned would have seen Darkseid enslave Earth, brainwash Superman and fulfill the 'Knightmare' reality teased by Bruce Wayne's dream in Batman V Superman, leading to the rest of the heroes joining forces to rescue Kal EL and defeat the forces of Apokolips. How much of all these plot points make it into the new version Justice League remains to be seen. This news originated at The Hollywood Reporter.