Zack Snyder's Justice League fans praising Ben Affleck's performance as Batman has Christian Bale and Michael Keaton fans defending their respective Batmen. Last week, the Snyder Cut finally premiered on HBO Max after years of campaigning from DC fans. The movie featured more of Affleck as Batman, which includes a scene with Jared Leto's Joker that many have said is the best part of the entire four-hour movie.

With so much chatter over Batfleck's performance on social media, there were naturally bound to be some comparisons with the other Batman actors. This includes Christian Bale, who put on the cape and cowl for three moves with The Dark Knight Trilogy. With some Justice League fans declaring Affleck's Batman to be the best of them all, Bale's fans are arguing that it's still their guy who's the all-time greatest Bruce Wayne.

"Ben afflecks Batman is cool and all but Christian bale will always be the goat," one Dark Knight fan writes.

"Christian Bale was a great Batman," said another fan. "He was a master of playing both sides of Bruce, both the billionaire playboy facade he put on in public and the tortured soul he truly was in private. I don't believe anyone captured that as well as him. Most of the Batman actors were great tbh."

Taking issue with claims that Affleck and Leto's Snyder Cut scene was the greatest on-screen interaction between Batmand and Joker of all time, another fan also tweeted, "Heath Ledger didn't tell Christian Bale to actually beat the sh*t outta him for the interrogation scene for y'all to say this."

Meanwhile, fans of Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns are reminding everyone not to forget about Michael Keaton. One fan writes: "The 'best Batman' discussion is happening again and I can't understand why because everybody knows Michael Keaton was the best Batman."

"You can have Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, & George Clooney. Michael Keaton was the best #Batman," says another.

One fan simply ponders, "Imagine like a Batman that isn't Michael Keaton."

Fortunately for the Keaton fans, they haven't seen the last of their favorite Batman just yet. The actor will be back to reprise the role in The Flash movie with Ben Affleck also returning as his incarnation of the Dark Knight. There's no indication Bale will be a part of the movie, so his fans will have to stick with revisiting The Dark Knight Trilogy for now. The Flash is scheduled to be released on Nov. 4, 2022.

Many Batfleck fans have also been calling for Ben Affleck and Jared Leto to be given their own Batman vs. Joker movie, based on their scene in the Snyder Cut. As of now, there are no plans at Warner Bros. for Zack Snyder to make any more DC movies, but fans are attempting to change that with a new social media campaign to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. It worked for releasing the Snyder Cut, so it doesn't hurt to try. Featuring the new scene with Affleck and Leto, Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.

