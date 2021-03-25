The entire mythology of Batman is based on Bruce Wayne losing his parents at an early age. As such, each new interpretation of the mythology puts a new spin on the characters of Bruce's parents, Thomas and Martha Wayne. In Zack Snyder's Justice League, Thomas Wayne is presented as a genius inventor, so much so that the film's production designer Patrick Tatopoulos recently revealed in an interview that Thomas actually created the new Batplane, nicknamed the Flying Fox, that features in the story.

"The idea of the Flying Fox is his father's, that he developed for a military purpose. One of them was almost partially built, almost finished, and he just had to adjust and fix it. But the idea is between the two movies Batman has decided he knows what's coming his way, and he's starting to reactivate things. Part of his world that he hasn't used, because there was no need for him."

In Snyder's previous DCEU movie, Batman v. Superman, the focus was on his mother Martha, and how her name uttered by Superman brings Batman out of his homicidal rage moments before the Caped Crusader is about to stab the Man of Steel through the heart with a kryptonite spear.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, the focus shifts to Thomas Wayne, even though the connections to the characters in the story are not as direct. According to Tatopoulos, the look and feel of the new Batplane, created by Thomas and later re-engineered by Bruce Wayne to fit his needs, is a commentary on the idea of legacy.

"The aesthetic of the Flying Fox to me still had to feel like the Batmobile. It's interesting, the Flying Fox existed before the Batmobile, in a sense. Because it was created by his father, before Batman and his own Batmobile. And I like the idea that the Batmobile, in our storytelling in Batman v Superman, was seen before the Flying Fox. You can tell the influences of his father, if you may. The Batmobile sort of makes sense in a reverse kind of concept. You see the Batmobile and then, "Oh, this is the craft. Those are the crafts that his father had created." And now you see the child, the son, and the father. And that's why it's so important that you feel the legacy between those two things. Those are elements that are not immensely significant for the audience to watch, but they are there, and you sense it. And I hope it comes through."

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film arrives on HBO Max on March 18. This news comes from Screen Rant.