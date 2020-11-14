As long as there has been a Batman in the public imagination, the Joker has been his arch-nemesis. Several books worth of literature have been written about how the two characters represent the opposing forces of Order and Chaos, and their fiery clashes over the years have reflected their deep-rooted enmity. But that may be set to change. In an interview with Beyond the Trailer, filmmaker Zack Snyder hinted that his upcoming Justice League movie might see the Dark Knight on the same side as the Clown Prince of Crime for once.

"It is true. I wanted to, of course, honor what had been created with [Joker] because I thought it was really cool... Some water has gone under the proverbial bridge, between when last we saw Joker and this sort of appearance and so...he's a road weary Joker."

The "water under the bridge" comment seems to hint that whatever bad blood existed between Batman and Joker in the past will have to be set aside in order to deal with the events of Zack Snyder's Justice League. We already know from clues embedded in Batman v. Superman, and 2016's Suicide Squad that Joker and Harley Quinn murdered Robin, possibly setting fire to Wayne Manor in the process.

That is a lot of bad blood to have to put behind them, especially since it was heavily hinted that Robin's death is what caused Batman to spiral out of control, leading him to smash all of Joker's teeth out and grow obsessed with killing Superman. Still, if there is one threat that can take priority over taking down the Joker, it is the threat presented by Lord Darkseid, the God-king of the Planet Apokolips, who comes to Earth to enslave all living things in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

It seems Joker might be helping Batman in some manner to deal with Darkseid's arrival, and, according to Snyder, that is the only new piece of storyline added to his film through the recent reshoots.

"It was fun having a segment of the band together for this little vignette, and you know, working with Jared Leto was really amazing, his attention to detail and he really cares a lot about being awesome and so, you know, it was fun and everyone did an amazing level, and even trying to shoot in [the middle of a medical emergency] is you know is a bit of a deal, but everyone brought huge A-game and really wanted to be cool and I couldn't be happier with what those guys did and it's just really cool and good fun...it's really the only thing that I've added outside of the, you know, outside of the original photography."

Justice League features Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere exclusively on HBO Max in 2021.