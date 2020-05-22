In case you've been asleep for the last few days, the infamous Snyder Cut exists and is going to be released on HBO Max sometime next year. Director Zack Snyder announced on Wednesday morning that Warner Bros. was working with him and his post-production team to complete his version of 2017's Justice League, something that fans have been crying out for ever since the movie's release. Several of the [Justice League} members themselves, including Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, and Ray Fisher, have expressed their enthusiasm for the project, and now the Dark Knight himself, Ben Affleck, has shared a message of excitement via his pal Kevin Smith's social media account.

"I just want to say, I'm sorry I couldn't make it on there live, but I'm very excited that Zack's getting a chance to finally see his vision realized. I think it's a great thing, I'm really excited for the fans to get to see it. And I want to say thank you to the fans, because is was their enthusiasm and their passion that made this happen. Without the fan support, I don't think it would've happened. But I love Zack, I love his version of the movie, and I look forward to everyone getting a chance to see it."

Well, that is a wonderfully upbeat message from Batman, and Ben Affleck certainly sounds happy that fans have managed to get exactly what they always wanted. Much like the rest of the principal cast, Affleck states his fondness for Snyder's version of the movie, with the actor clearly very eager for fans to see what Snyder's had always intended.

Justice League is better remembered for the backstage drama rather than the movie itself, with a very last-minute director change leading to a movie that has been stitched together using glaringly obvious reshoots. The movie is very much the product of two very different filmmakers in Zack Snyder and The Avengers' Joss Whedon.

Zack Snyder's Justice League finds our team of DC superheroes facing Steppenwolf and his Parademons as they set out to take over the Earth. Batman seeks the help of Wonder Woman to assemble and recruit Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman to thwart the powerful new enemy. It features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, and J. K. Simmons.

Audiences responded well to Affleck's performance as Batman, with the actor bringing a hulking physicality and world-weary outlook to his aged version of the Caped Crusader. The plan was to follow-up the Justice League movie with a standalone Batman one, with Affleck set to reprise the role as well as write and potentially direct the project. Sadly, this fell through, and instead audiences will be getting a whole new take on the character from Matt Reeves in next year's The Batman.

Fans will have to wait and see how different The Snyder Cut is to the theatrical version, but no doubt many fans are hugely excited to see Affleck suit up as Batman once again. This message from Ben Affleck comes to us courtesy of Kevin Smith's Instagram account.