The trailers for Zack Snyder's Justice League have shown just how different the look and feel of the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League is from the theatrical version that came out in 2017. One of the biggest differences lies in Superman's suit, which is now all-black. In a recent interview, Snyder explained the significance of the black suit.

"The black suit, you can say that in modern Krypton, when he left, everyone was wearing black suits. So it is sort of linked to, in some ways, the old world. I think it is a more direct relationship to his family. In a lot of ways, the blue suit, to me, represents his kind of place on Earth. The blue suit is his suit of a hero, the suit of his destiny, whereas the black suit is more personal in a lot of ways, more about his family. One is outward, and one is inward, and I think that those things, the expression of that could be - let's put it this way. It was always my intention with the larger arc of the movies to realize that more completely, but I think you get a sense of it here."

Superman's black suit first originated in the comics following the "Death of Superman" story arc that saw the Man of Steel bite the dust after a gruesome battle with Doomsday. In the following days, while the world mourned his loss, it was revealed that Superman was actually still alive, but severely weakened.

While he waited to regain the full extent of his abilities, Superman wore a black suit, which was known as the regeneration suit, which would speed up the process of him regaining his powers. Later comics took their cue from the regeneration suit to create a variety of new looks for Superman and occasionally his evil doppelgangers from other realities.

It seems the purpose of the black suit in Zack Snyder's Justice League is emotional rather than practical, seeing as it is similar to the suits worn by the people on Krypton. Snyder has also previously stated that the black suit will allow for a better delineation between present-day events in the movie, and flashbacks that will occur at various points. Zack Snyder has also said that the original plan was to have Superman in the black suit in the first Justice League film and have him transition into his classic red and blue suit by the end of the third part of the intended trilogy.

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film arrives on HBO Max on March 18.