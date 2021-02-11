Superman will be back in black upon his resurrection in HBO Max's upcoming The Snyder Cut, and now you can watch the debut of the famous black suit in high definition. The clip from Zack Snyder's Justice League, which was released in meagre quality last year, shows the Man of Steel drop in on a starstruck Alfred Pennyworth ahead of the Justice League's final battle against the tyrannical invader, Steppenwolf, and his alien army.

Superman finally donning his black suit in live action is something that director Zack Snyder has always wanted to bring to life, with the filmmaker saying previously that he "was always very strong advocate for the black suit. I really wanted the black suit."

As well as changing his outfit, Snyder has teased a few other changes that fans can expect from Superman in The Snyder Cut. "Superman is a character notoriously who does not grow," Snyder said, somewhat controversially. "He is like a rock and everything just smashes against him. And we learn about ourselves by trying to change a thing that's unchangeable. That's really the old way, the old Superman, whereas I felt like my Superman had to, at every step, sort of level up and learn something, and be something different."

Sadly, while Snyder had planned to build up to what he calls the "classic" Superman, he has confirmed that he will not quite get there in The Snyder Cut. "Because in the end, the idea or what I had planned was that the final step for Superman, [was] his real return, or his real coming into what I would consider the classic Superman," added the director. "We don't really get it in this movie, the classic Superman."

The black suit is just one of several changes that Snyder will make in his cut of Justice League, with the director recently teasing the revival of Jared Leto as the Joker, revealing that the Clown Prince of Crime will come face-to-face with Ben Affleck's iteration of Batman.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to follow a similar plot to what audiences saw in theaters back in 2017, with several changes being made along the way. A newly released synopsis reads; "In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Henry Cavill as Clark Kent / Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, and J. K. Simmons as James Gordon.

The Snyder Cut will be a 4-hour long comic book movie extravaganza, giving Zack Snyder the chance to realize his vision. The Snyder Cut is scheduled to be released to HBO Max on March 18, 2021, with a new trailer scheduled to be released on Valentine's Day. You can watch the high-definiton clip courtesy of Justice Con.